Ontario extends emergency orders for seventh time

Ontario is extending Emergency Orders for the seventh time. Most orders will now be in effect another 14 days until Wednesday July 29, 2020.

Premier Doug Ford and his Chief Medical Officer of Health made the announcement at Queen’s Park this morning. The last extension was made on July 6, 2020 and was set to expire today.

“Although the trends in public health indicators continue to improve, we must remain on our guard and only relax emergency orders if and when safe to do so,” said Premier Doug Ford.

“We’re seeing people get back to work by following our gradual plan to reopen the province and resume many activities safely.”

“We do not want to undo the tremendous progress we have made together. And so, I urge everyone to stay the course and follow public health advice.”

Emergency orders are special laws put in place to manage emergency conditions in the province. These orders include gathering limits, business closures, rent relief and temporary restructuring of health care staff.

With this extension for the seventh time, Ford is going against his statement from June 17th hoping the government’s fifth extension would be the last.

A full list of today’s extended emergency orders can be seen online here.

Tags:

coronavirus, Covid 19, Doug Ford, Emergency Orders, Extension, Ontario, Premier Doug Ford, Province of Ontario