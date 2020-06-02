Ontario extends state of emergency to June 30th

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

The provincial legislature voted today to extend Ontario’s state of emergency by an additional 28 days. This June 30th extension grants the provincial government a continued ability to enforce emergency orders.

Ontario initially declared a state of emergency on March 17 as the number of COVID-19 cases began climbing. The order was set to expire today, June 2nd 2020.

The province’s emergency orders (also known as emergency measures) bans gatherings larger than five people. It also orders the closure of some businesses such as restaurants and bars, except to offer takeout or delivery.

“This week, our government extended Ontario’s state of emergency,” said Premier Doug Ford in his Tuesday afternoon press briefing. “We must continue to prepare for the long haul.”

Tuesday marks the fourth time the state of emergency has been extended in Ontario. This is the third time it has been extended by a vote. The vote is legally required to approve an extension longer than two weeks.

The June 30th extension might not be the last

Ford expressed optimism last week that increases in testing could help facilitate a regional reopening of Ontario. The province, however, failed to meet its testing benchmark more than 50% of the days during May.

Part of today’s decision is influenced by a third consecutive day of increases in the numbers of active cases in Ontario. The number of active provincial cases are now increasing, a change from the last extension. But Oakville’s active case numbers continue to decrease.

Halton region only accounts for 3.1% of all reported Covid-19 cases in the greater Toronto area. Oakville accounts for 1.05% of GTA cases. As of June 2nd 2020, the number of active cases in Oakville has gone day for 11 consecutive days.

There was a 30 person protest outside Queen’s Park this afternoon against the state of emergency order. Premier Ford said in response, “It goes against everything everyone’s been working for.”

