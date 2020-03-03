Ontario Futsal Cup won by OSC’S U18 Girls

The Oakville Soccer Club has become the largest amateur soccer club in North America. It is also the largest community sports organization in Canada with more than 12,000 members and over 900 volunteer and professional coaches.

The Oakville Soccer Club is excited to announce that the Club’s U18 Girls team took first place at the Ontario Futsal Cup and a gold medal at the Ontario Winter Games in Orillia, Ontario this past weekend.

The Oakville Wild got off to a strong start with a 5-4 win over Mississauga Dixie Athletic on Thursday and two wins on Friday – 2-1 over the Erin Mills Eagles and a 6-1 over Peterborough City Academy. In the semi-final game on Saturday, the girls played an excellent game against Unionville Milliken resulting in a 3-1 win and a trip to the final game on Sunday which resulted in a decisive 5-1 win against Hamilton United ensuring that Oakville would return home with the Fustal Cup and the gold medal.

Chris Grierson, OSC’s Senior Technical Director said “It was a pleasure to be a part of this wonderful achievement. Throughout each game every player gave their all and fully deserved to come home as winners. Head Coach Neil Wilson has spent many months working with the team to prepare them and his dedication to the player’s development was evident. A special thanks to Team Manager Su Sunner for everything she has done not only this past weekend but throughout the past five years with the team.”

The Oakville Soccer Club is extremely proud of the players for representing the Club so well and would once again like to congratulate the team and coaches for their victory over the weekend.

The view the Ontario Soccer article and photo gallery, please click here.

