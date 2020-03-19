Ontario Protects Jobs & Helps Municipalities – COVID-19 Update

A member of the Conservative Party of Ontario, Stephen Crawford is the Member of Provincial Parliament for Oakville. He was elected on June 7, 2018.

Today the Ontario government took unprecedented action to respond to COVID-19 by convening an emergency sitting of the legislature and passing two pieces of legislation which will protect the jobs of employees who self-isolate or quarantine, help keep store shelves stocked 24/7, and give municipal councils the flexibility to continue operations while maintaining social distance.

The Municipal Emergency Act, 2020 will ensure that for the near future:

The delivery of goods to Ontario’s businesses and consumers isn’t impacted by municipal noise by-laws that may unintentionally be impeding such deliveries when they are most urgently needed. Therefore, deliveries in Oakville can go on 24/7.

It gives the Town of Oakville the ability to fully conduct Council, local board and committee meetings electronically when faced with local and province-wide emergencies, empowering the government’s municipal partners to respond quickly when in-person meetings cannot be held.

The Employment Standards Amendment Act provides:

Job-protected leave for Oakville and Ontario employees who are in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19, or

Those who need to be away from work to care for children because of school, or

Day care closures or to care for other relatives.

These measures are retroactive to January 25, 2020, the date the first presumptive COVID-19 case was confirmed in Ontario. The legislation will also make it clear employees cannot be required to show sick notes.

These provisions to do not apply to people in sectors that fall under federal jurisdiction, including employees working for banks, airports, inter-provincial and international rail, and federal crown corporations.

Since we first learned of COVID-19 as an emerging public health issue, Ontario has been diligently monitoring the developing situation to protect the health and well-being of all Ontarians. We have also taken decisive action to ensure the province’s health care system is positioned to be ready for any scenario.

The risk of job loss is also a significant concern for Ontarians who need to care for children or dependents, or who themselves may need to take precautions as a result of COVID-19. For clarification, the Ontario government is focusing on protecting jobs, while the federal government focuses on providing support related to income.

In this time of uncertainty, we need to support employees who need to isolate or quarantine themselves, or need to care for a loved one during the pandemic.

Social distancing remains a key component in reducing the spread of this virus and we must all do our part. Oakville residents need to consider limiting their movements. Think of your local food bank, and those in need.

If you have family returning from abroad, such as Florida, please stock up food for them and ensure they remain in full isolation for 14 days. We must flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases, otherwise, if they continue to grow high in number they will compound in growth even more, and therefore it will be extremely difficult to control.

I am proud of how Oakville residents have cooperated on this issue – we’re all in this together.

To use the COVID-19 self-assessment tool, or to stay up-to-date regarding Ontario’s actions on COVID-19, please visit: www.ontario.ca/coronavirus

If you have symptoms, please call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 or call your local public health unit.

Contact information for Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville

Tel: 905-827-5141

Email: Stephen.Crawfordco@pc.ola.org

Covid 19, Employment Standards Amendment Act, Government Policy, Job Protection, March 19 2020, MPP Stephen Crawford, Municipal Emergency Act