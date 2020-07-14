Ontario provides $450,000 Tourism Support for Oakville and Halton

Damian Rostoski is the legislative assistant to Oakville's Member of Provincial Parliament Stephen Crawford, and president of the Ontario PC Campus Association.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries joined Stephen Crawford, MPP for Oakville, Effie Triantafilopoulos, MPP for Oakville North–Burlington, and Jane McKenna, MPP for Burlington, and Maria Fortunato, Executive Director of the Hamilton Halton Brant Regional Tourism Association, earlier today to announce over $450,000 to drive tourism in Oakville and the Halton Region.

“This funding is part of an effort to encourage homegrown tourism and talent,” said Minister MacLeod. “As our government moves forward with reopening the province, we are proud to invest $450,000 to support initiatives in Halton region to promote our communities and put our tourism industry on a path to recovery.”

An investment of $350,000 into the regional tourism organization to deliver locally driven marketing programs is made possible through a partnership between Destination Ontario and Destination Canada designed to incentivize Ontarians to explore Oakville and other local communities.

“This announcement recognizes the economic and cultural importance of tourism and entrepreneurial activity in Oakville. It will help our businesses recover from the effects of COVID-19 and advance Oakville’s local talent to grow their skills and pursue new opportunities,” said MPP Crawford.

The government will also provide $100,000 to support festivals in Oakville and the Halton Region through the Celebrate Ontario program to help reinvigorate the province’s $36 billion tourism industry.

“Today’s announcement of funding to promote tourism in our region is great news for Oakville North-Burlington’s businesses and attractions,” said MPP Triantafilopoulos. “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a great impact on our area and our government understands the importance of promoting the marketing of our local economy to create more jobs.”

The province has also announced the launch of Ontario Live — a new virtual hub designed to promote and support businesses in the tourism, sport, and creative sectors.

The new virtual hub reconnects Oakville and Ontario artists, tourism operators, attractions and businesses with online audiences from across the province and around the world.

The Ontario government will continue to work with the tourism and arts sectors to ensure that as the province gradually reopens, Ontario will be in the best position to welcome the world back to the province.

Effie Triantafilopoulos, Stephen Crawford, Tourism