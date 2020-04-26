Ontario Publicly Funded Schools Closed until May 31st

By Oakville News
Today, April 26, 2020, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that all publicly-funded schools will remain closed until at least May 31, 2020.
The extension was based on expert advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health and health officials on the COVID-19 Command Table. The advice was to extend school closures for an additional period to permit updated modelling and data that will inform the province’s next steps. Depending on how the situation evolves, it may be necessary to extend the closure.
Ontario was the first province to close schools in Canada.
At the same time the Ontario government is taking steps to ensure learning can continue. In March the province unveiled its Learn at Home portal. It offers all students high-quality resources, featuring made-in-Ontario math and literacy resources, created by Ontario-certified educators, in both English and French. Elementary resources are designed to help young students learn at home with interactive activities that encourage participation through entertaining and stimulating digital content. High school content was designed with a focus on STEM courses and ensures core competencies and skills are reinforced.
At the end of March the Ministry of Education unveiled the second phase of Learn at Home to ensure the continuity of learning for students. This included providing clarity for parents, enhancing education supports and creating opportunities for educators to connect with students.
The government has also partnered with Rogers Communications and Apple to help meet the educational needs of students and families during the COVID-19 outbreak. iPads are being purchased and distributed by Ontario school boards, pre-equipped with free Rogers LTE wireless data. Apple is providing on-going support in French and English to teachers, parents and students, with a collection of resources to support learning and working from home. To date, over 20,000 iPads have been sent to targeted families in need. The free Rogers wireless data will be available until the end of June.
“Regardless of what transpires over the coming weeks, Ontario’s students will be able to complete their school year with confidence,” added Minister Lecce. “In particular, for students in their final year, we are removing all impediments to ensure students graduate and pursue post-secondary education.”
Reporting to the Minister of Health, the Command Table will be the single point of oversight providing executive leadership and strategic direction to guide Ontario’s response to COVID-19.
The table will be chaired by the Deputy Minister of Health, Helen Angus, and include:
