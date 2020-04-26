Ontario Publicly Funded Schools Closed until May 31st

Advertisement

Today, April 26, 2020, Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced that all publicly-funded schools will remain closed until at least May 31, 2020.

The extension was based on expert advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health and health officials on the COVID-19 Command Table. The advice was to extend school closures for an additional period to permit updated modelling and data that will inform the province’s next steps. Depending on how the situation evolves, it may be necessary to extend the closure.

Ontario was the first province to close schools in Canada.

At the same time the Ontario government is taking steps to ensure learning can continue. In March the province unveiled its Learn at Home portal. It offers all students high-quality resources, featuring made-in-Ontario math and literacy resources, created by Ontario-certified educators, in both English and French. Elementary resources are designed to help young students learn at home with interactive activities that encourage participation through entertaining and stimulating digital content. High school content was designed with a focus on STEM courses and ensures core competencies and skills are reinforced.

At the end of March the Ministry of Education unveiled the second phase of Learn at Home to ensure the continuity of learning for students. This included providing clarity for parents, enhancing education supports and creating opportunities for educators to connect with students.

The government has also partnered with Rogers Communications and Apple to help meet the educational needs of students and families during the COVID-19 outbreak. iPads are being purchased and distributed by Ontario school boards, pre-equipped with free Rogers LTE wireless data. Apple is providing on-going support in French and English to teachers, parents and students, with a collection of resources to support learning and working from home. To date, over 20,000 iPads have been sent to targeted families in need. The free Rogers wireless data will be available until the end of June.

“Regardless of what transpires over the coming weeks, Ontario’s students will be able to complete their school year with confidence,” added Minister Lecce. “In particular, for students in their final year, we are removing all impediments to ensure students graduate and pursue post-secondary education.”

QUICK FACTS

Should schools be permitted to reopen, school employees will have access as of May 29, 2020.

The Ministry of Education will move forward to replace the remainder of Professional Activity (PA) days and examination days with instructional time. It will introduce an expanded summer learning program focused on credit recovery, supports for vulnerable students, and course upgrading. Boards are to find solutions at the local level while upholding collective agreement obligations.

Private schools, First Nation schools, licensed child care centres and EarlyON programs will remain closed until May 6, 2020, and most of those are following the province’s lead. The only exception is for licensed care, under an emergency order made under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, which only allows closures to be extended for 14 days at a time.

Through the Ontario Together web portal, the province received more than 300 proposals to provide remote learning solutions from businesses, organizations and everyday Ontarians. Next steps will be shared soon.

COVID-19 Command Table Information

Reporting to the Minister of Health, the Command Table will be the single point of oversight providing executive leadership and strategic direction to guide Ontario’s response to COVID-19.

The table will be chaired by the Deputy Minister of Health, Helen Angus, and include:

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Heath

Matthew Anderson, Ontario Health’s President and Chief Executive Officer

Public Health Ontario representative

Ministry of Long-Term Care representative

Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development representative

