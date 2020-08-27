Ontario Releases COVID-19 Management Plan for Schools

By Kim Arnott
Thursday, August 27, 2020 10:00 am · 0 Comments
With Ontario students only days away from returning to the classroom, the provincial government has released a guide to help school boards manage possible COVID-19 outbreaks.
The Operational Guidance: COVID-19 Management in Schools document, developed in consultation with public health experts, will help schools identify and isolate COVID-19 cases, reduce the spread of the virus in schools, and prevent and minimize outbreaks.
“Just as many schools have fire safety and emergency response plans, we have been working hand in hand with the medical experts to develop a plan that will allow schools to quickly and effectively find, isolate and contain a COVID-19 case or outbreak,” said Premier Doug Ford, on release of the document.
“With medical experts helping to develop and support our plan, parents, teachers and educators can be confident every measure has been taken to put the health and safety of students and staff first.”
The guide will help schools implement prevention measures, maintain accurate records of staff, students and visitors, work with their local public health units, and take appropriate action when anyone becomes ill during the school day. It provides detailed instructions for a variety of different scenarios. It also outlines recommendations for what parents should do to support their children.
The document outlines:
Dr. Dirk Huyer, the province’s chief coroner, will serve as a provincial outbreak response coordinator, leading efforts to prevent and minimize outbreaks in sectors including education, child care, agriculture and health care.
“The Government of Ontario needs to be prepared to identify and mitigate outbreaks, especially in settings such as schools and child care centres,” said Dr. Dirk Huyer. “Through enhanced planning across government, we will be positioned to intervene quickly to prevent outbreaks and the spread of COVID-19.”
The Chief Medical Officer of Health is also issuing an additional public health guidance, COVID-19 Guidance: School Outbreak Management, for medical officers of health and public health units to support their efforts in investigating cases, outbreaks, and suspected outbreaks in school settings.
The new guidance includes:
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, the guidance document will help support parents and schools work together The Minister of Education has issued a letter to parents to outline the shared responsibility to keep students safe, and the key elements of the outbreak management protocol.
coronavirus, Doug Ford, Education, Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce