Ontario Significantly Expands COVID-19 Testing

To stop the spread of COVID-19, the Ontario government is implementing the next phase of its strategy to significantly expand and enhance testing. In addition to the ongoing testing of the general public at any of the 100 assessment centres now established across the province, Ontario will be proactively testing several priority groups.

Priority Groups for COVID-19 Testing

Hospital inpatients

Residents of long-term care and retirement homes

Health care workers, caregivers, care providers, paramedics, and first responders, including police and firefighters;

Remote, isolated, rural and Indigenous communities;

Other congregate living centres, including homeless shelters, prisons and group homes;

Specific vulnerable populations, including patients undergoing chemotherapy or hemodialysis and requiring transplants, as well as pregnant persons, newborns and cross-border workers; and

Other essential workers, as defined by provincial orders.

By implementing this strategy, Ontario expects to double the number of tests processed each day to 8,000 by April 15, 2020 and 14,000 by April 29, 2020, at which point overall lab capacity will have been further expanded.

This testing strategy follows extensive efforts to expand Ontario’s lab testing capacity, which helped to quickly eliminate a backlog of approximately 10,000 people within less than two weeks. To date, the province has conducted over 94,000 tests.

The province has re-established same-day testing results, which are now conveniently accessible to patients through a new user-friendly online portal. This portal will help ease pressure on public health units and frontline workers, allowing them to focus their efforts on combating COVID-19. The province is also helping to significantly expand the capacity of public health units to conduct contact tracing and case management, both of which are critical to stopping the spread of the virus, by enabling the use of volunteers, including retired nurses and medical students.

People who have tested negative for COVID-19 must still follow all precautions, including staying at home except to pick up essential supplies like groceries and prescriptions, and keeping at least two-meters apart from others. While an individual may receive a negative test at a given moment in time, the individual is still able to contract and spread the virus.

New List of COVID-19 Symptoms

difficulty breathing

fever

cough

muscle aches

fatigue

headache

sore throat

runny nose

hoarse voice

difficulty swallowing

loss of sense of smell or taste

diarrhea or nausea/vomiting

Additional Symptoms for Seniors

chills

delirium with no other obvious reason

falls

acute functional decline

increased heart rate

decreased blood pressure

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

