Ontario starts new rules for indoor sport and rec centres

The Ontario government announced today new rules for indoor sport and recreation centres across the province. These facilities can increase their capacity to 50 people per room (instead of 50 per building) starting tomorrow.

Premier Doug Ford today says, “The Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, is supporting the safe reopening of many sport, fitness and recreation facilities.

“We’re doing this by applying a capacity limit on a per room basis. This will help more businesses reopen their doors, get more people back to work and promote the return to a healthy and active lifestyle for all Ontarians.”

Beginning August 15, 2020 at 12:01 AM, these facilities can have up to 50 patrons for each indoor sport or fitness room. Facilities must also ensure physical distancing of at least two metres.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries made the statement beside Premier Ford.

“Many of our gyms and fitness centres are owned and operated by small business owners,” said Premier Ford. “And they are struggling. To help them get back on their feet and hire back staff, we are making these changes so they can serve more people. I continue to urge everyone to follow the strict public health protocols to ensure everyone can have a safe workout.”

The revised capacity limits are on a per room basis. They will apply to the gymnasiums, health clubs, community centres, multi-purpose facilities, arenas, exercise studios, yoga and dance studios and other fitness facilities that are able to follow the new guidance.

These changes are enabled by amendments to the Stage 3 regulation and a new plan and guidance document to apply a per room limit for sport and recreational fitness activities at facilities with the necessary space or layout.

Ontario also announces $8 million in new funding

Amateur sports in Ontario have been severely impacted. This is from measures to stop the spread of COVID‑19, leading to cancelling competitions and closing training centres.

The provincial government is investing $8 million through the Ontario Amateur Sport Fund to help the province’s sports organizations. This is as access to sports and recreational facilities increases.

“The government knows it has been a difficult road for the sport and recreation sector these past several months,” said Minister MacLeod. “This funding is providing much-needed stability and support to a sector that provides services to many businesses and non-profit organizations. With these changes and investments, we’ll once again show the world that Ontario is the best place to play sports.”

Based on community needs, some municipalities and local medical officers of health will implement additional restrictions or requirements. These could include mandatory face coverings in commercial establishments and indoor public places. Queen’s Park advises checking with your local public health unit’s or local municipality’s website.

But businesses, not-for-profits, and municipalities may need or choose to take more time before implementing this change in capacity limits. Facilities may also adopt their own protocols that are more restrictive than the guidance.

Learn more about the regulations and new rules for indoor sport facilities in Ontario here.

Tags:

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Doug Ford, Indoor Sports, Lisa MacLeod, News, Province of Ontario, Rec Centres