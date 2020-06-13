Ontario to Resume Visits in Residential Care Settings

Tyler Collins has been a reporter with Oakville News since 2016. Covering local news and live events, he specializes in film, theatre, and entertainment. He comes from Campbellton, NB, and has lived in North Oakville over 20 years. Tyler is a proud graduate of Journalism and Performing Arts from Sheridan College. Twitter: @MrTyCollins

The Ontario government announced they will gradually resume visits to long-term care homes, retirement homes, and other residential care settings. The Chief Medical Officer of Health consulted on the province’s decision.

Family and friends will be allowed access to these settings beginning June 18, 2020. Long-term care homes will allow outdoor visits of one person per resident each week at a minimum.

Retirement homes will resume indoor and outdoor visits in designated areas or resident suites when physical distancing can be maintained.

Other residential care settings will be able to allow outdoor visits of two people at time. Physical distancing will be required during visits. This approach will ensure the health and safety of residents, staff and visitors.

Details were provided today by Premier Doug Ford. Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, was with Ford at the announcement. Christine Elliott and Todd Smith were also present.

“Thanks to the hard work of our frontline workers and the collective efforts of everyone in stopping the spread, we can now allow families to reunite with their loved ones safely and in person,” said Premier Ford.

“This will be done with strict public health measures to protect residents, visitors and staff. But I ask everyone to be cautious and act responsibly as the battle to contain COVID-19 is not over. The risk to our loved ones still remains.”

All visits will be subject to strict health and safety protocols, including requiring visitors to pass active screening every time they visit.

Other protocols include confirming with staff testing negative for COVID-19 within the previous two weeks and complying with infection prevention and control protocols.

This also includes bringing and wearing a face covering during visits.

Conditions to Visiting

Visits will resume next Thursday June 18, 2020. This news, however, follows Ontario’s start of stage 2 openings in some areas of the province yesterday.

Additionally, long-term care and retirement homes, as well as other residential care settings, must meet the following conditions before they welcome visitors:

Homes must not be in outbreak;

Homes must have an established process for communicating visitor protocol and the associated safety procedures; and

Homes must maintain the highest infection prevention and control standards.

For retirement homes, visitor admissions will vary from home to home depending upon their individual circumstances.

“We know the visitor restrictions have been tough on residents,” said Minister Fullerton. “As families and loved ones play an important role in providing care and emotional support to residents. We are confident these visits can occur safely.”

But Fullerton continues, “The possible spread of COVID-19 in our long-term care homes is still a real threat. People will need to follow strict health and safety protocols in order to protect our most vulnerable.”

Other residential care settings will also be allowed visitors under similar rules. These residential care settings include homes serving people with developmental disabilities, shelters for survivors of gender-based violence and children’s residential settings.

The direction on visits at long-term care homes, retirement homes and residential settings will continually be updated. Keeping the safety and emotional wellbeing of residents and staff is at the forefront while the COVID-19 outbreak evolves in Ontario.

Visit restrictions have been in place since mid-March. Only essential visitors permitted to enter long-term care and retirement homes.

Chief Medical Officer, Doug Ford, Health, June 18 2020, Long Term Care Homes, Province of Ontario, Provincial Government, Retirement Homes