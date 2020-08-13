Ontario Trillium Foundation gets $83 million boost

By Oakville News
Thursday, August 13, 2020 8:00 am · 0 Comments
The Ontario government is investing $83 million through the Ontario Trillium Foundation, or OTF. The investment will provide grants to help eligible non-profit organizations in their COVID-19 recovery.
Some of the non-profits will include food banks, child and youth programs and Royal Canadian Legion branches. All grants are part of the coronavirus recovery efforts and continuing the delivery of vital programming in their communities.
The announcement was made last week by Premier Doug Ford and Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.
“I am proud of the hundreds of volunteer organizations and thousands of volunteers who have stepped up over the last few months and shown the Ontario spirit in caring for others through these difficult times,” said Premier Ford.
“Our local non-profits, including our local Legion branches and food banks, are the bedrock of our communities. Their work will be absolutely critical in helping people to rebuild their lives as we restart our economy.”
Katharine Bambrick, CEO of the Ontario Trillium Foundation, also comments. “The Resilient Communities Fund will support the recovery and rebuilding of non-profits and help them as they return to building healthy and vibrant communities.
“Due to the significant impacts of COVID-19 on the non-profit sector,” Bambrick continues, “the Ontario Trillium Foundation saw an opportunity to respond to the needs of non-profit organizations that have been struggling to deliver their programs and services.”
The OTF’s Resilient Communities Fund will provide grants of up to $150,000 to help eligible non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19 with support for:
“The Resilient Communities Fund is a tremendous example of the innovation and flexibility of Ontario agencies,” said Minister MacLeod.
“While we work towards the province’s economic and social recovery, we’re proud to support programs like the OTF Resilient Communities Fund that are making a positive contribution in communities across Ontario.”
For more information, visit the Ontario Trillium Foundation website on eligibility requirements and application deadlines.
