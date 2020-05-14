Ontario Workplaces allowed Open on May 16th & 19th

Advertisement

The Ontario workplaces permitted to open or expand their services on Saturday, May 16, 2020 and Tuesday, May 19, 2020 was announced today, May 14, 2020. This is the first stage of the reopening framework.

This first group of retailers, seasonal businesses and health and community service providers are well-positioned to put workplace safety measures in place. They are able to get more people back to work, while not overburdening public transit and other services.

The government also announced additional seasonal services and activities permitted to open as early as Saturday May 16, 2020, in time for the Victoria Day long weekend, as key public health indicators continue to show progress.

“During the last several weeks, the people of Ontario have been called on to make incredible sacrifices to help us stop the spread of COVID-19, including staying home from work, closing down businesses and going without a regular paycheque,” said Premier Ford.

What opens on May 16, 2020

As soon as 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020:

Golf courses will be able to open, with clubhouses open only for washrooms and restaurants open only for take-out.

Marinas, boat clubs and public boat launches may open for recreational use.

Private parks and campgrounds may open to enable preparation for the season and to allow access for trailers and recreational vehicles whose owners have a full season contract.

Businesses that board animals, such as stables, may allow boarders to visit, care for or ride their animal.

This measured approach to reopening allows business owners and service provider’s time to ensure workplaces are safe for staff, consumers and the general public.

What Opens on Tuesday May 19, 2020

Assuming trends in key public health indicators continue to improve, Ontario’s first stage of reopening will begin on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 12:01 a.m. and will include:

Retail services that are not in shopping malls and have separate street-front entrances with measures in place that can enable physical distancing, such as limiting the number of customers in the store at any one time and booking appointments beforehand or on the spot.

Seasonal businesses and recreational activities for individual or single competitors, including training and sport competitions conducted by a recognized national or provincial sport organization. This includes indoor and outdoor non-team sport competitions that can be played while maintaining physical distancing and without spectators, such as tennis, track and field and horse racing.

Animal services, specifically pet care services, such as grooming and training, and regular veterinary appointments.

Indoor and outdoor household services that can follow public health guidelines, such as housekeepers, cooks, cleaning and maintenance.

Lifting essential workplace limits on construction.

Allowing certain health and medical services to resume, such as in-person counselling and scheduled surgeries based on the ability to meet pre-specified conditions as outlined in A Measured Approach to Planning for Surgeries and Procedures During the COVID-19 Pandemic, as well as resuming professional services such as shifting Children’s Treatment Centres from virtual to in-person.

Workplaces Safety Guidance Documents

More than 90 safety guidance documents are available to assist employers in multiple sectors, including construction, retail, facilities maintenance and manufacturing. As new sectors of the economy begin to reopen, additional resources will be made available to help protect the safety of workers and the general public.

About Workplaces PPE Supplier Directory

Workplace PPE Supplier Directory portal provides businesses with information on personal protective equipment (PPE) suppliers. The portal has an up-to-date list of Ontario enterprises that are able to supply PPE.

The needs of patients, frontline health care workers and first responders will be prioritized when it comes to having critical equipment and supplies to protect themselves. Businesses are strongly encouraged to access only the PPE they need to keep their employees and customers safe.

“Ontario’s labour laws are clear: businesses must protect the health and safety of workers, including against workplace hazards like COVID-19. That’s why our ministry has released practical safety guidelines, doubled our capacity to help people by phone and hired more inspectors. We want to ensure everyone is safe at work,” said Minister McNaughton.

To ensure the success of first step to reopen the Ontario’s economy, the public should continue to adhere to public health measures, including:

practising physical distancing

wearing a face covering when physical distancing is difficult or not possible

regular handwashing

staying home when ill

The Chief Medical Officer of Health will closely monitor the evolving situation to advise when certain public health restrictions, including adjustments to social gatherings can be gradually loosened or if they need to be tightened.

“Because of the collective efforts of all Ontarians, we are making real and significant progress in our battle against COVID-19, with the number of new cases each day shrinking,” said Minister Elliott.

