Letter to the editor: 2018 political donations received by Premier Ford linked to land development

A proposed Class Action has been filed against the Town of Oakville and the Province of Ontario et al. which alleges that due to decades of overdevelopment upstream, and the alleged failures to follow Provincial flooding hazard guidelines combined with the alleged failures to map the expanding floodplains downstream residents have suffered or are at risk of suffering property damage or loss of life.

The Defendants’ ongoing conduct allegedly contributed to increased flooding risks in major storms and led to regulatory restrictions on the use, development or enjoyment of their property.

In Paragraph 64 of the Statement of Claim alleges that, "The Defendants individually benefitted financially receiving recurrent and one-time tax revenues, fees and development charges totalling over $1,000,000,000 from granting Development Approvals in, or in proximity to, the Regulatory Flood Plain as pled in this claim and in evidence to be introduced at trial."

"In years prior to 2020, political donations were in fact made to the Mayors of Oakville and Milton, and some of the Defendants elected office holders, from various builders, developer proponents, individuals and/or related persons, many of whom also happened to receive such Development Approvals and bonus heights or densities either within or in proximity to, the Regulatory Flood Plain."

Due to the fact that elected officials received political donations from individuals linked to developers and developer proponents, I conducted a thorough investigation of Premier Ford’s 2018 Election Financial Statements.

The chart below depicts the donations he received from individuals linked to developers and developer proponents.

It is interesting that many of the developers listed are currently building in Oakville, including 10 separate donations from Argo Corporation, which is responsible for the Saw-Whet Development currently being built.

Doug Ford's political contributors for 2018

