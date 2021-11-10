Minister Anand shares her thoughts for Remembrance Day

× Expand MCpl D. Nguyen Ly – Section Commander with the Lorne Scots regiment in Halton Company Nov 7, 2021 at the Bronte Cenotaph

Newly appointed as the Minister of National Defence, Oakville MP Anita Anand shares her thoughts for Remembrance Day.

Dear Oakville Friends and Neighbours,

Each year during Veterans’ Week, we honour and pay homage to those who have served and continue to serve our country in times of war, military conflict, and peace.

We take the time to acknowledge their sacrifices and to express our gratitude for providing us with the privilege to live in freedom both at home and around the world. Our veterans represent the very best of what it means to be Canadian. Their selflessness, courage, and bravery continue to inspire all of us, and we are so grateful.

This Remembrance Day is particularly significant to me, as it is my first as the Minister of National Defence. Over the last two weeks, I have had the opportunity to meet with Canadian Armed Forces and National Defence leaders, defence experts, and international partners. The members of the Canadian Armed Forces dedicate their lives to safeguarding our country, and it is my top priority to ensure that they operate in a safe and healthy environment. I am so incredibly honoured to be entrusted with this portfolio, and I look forward to the important work ahead.

This week, I joined the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 468 for their Remembrance Week service here in Oakville. It was a pleasure to converse with local veterans, our Oakville chapter of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets, and members of the Halton Regional Police Service.

At 11:00 am on Remembrance Day, we will observe two minutes of silence to show our respect and gratitude for all of those who have served and continue to serve this incredible country we call home.

Thank you to those that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

As always, my constituency office remains available at 905-338-2008 or [email protected] should you have any questions or concerns.

Lest we forget.

Sincerely yours,

Hon. Anita Anand,

Member of Parliament, Oakville