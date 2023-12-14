Burton talks free transit

× Expand Town of Oakville Celebrating Veronica Tyrrell Park

Earlier this year, the town of Oakville and council made the buses free for seniors and youth. Was this part of a strategy to change the percentage of trips made by car? Considering population growth and the pressure this will put on the road system, and the transition to an electric fleet, that would seem a desirable aim.

However, no strategic transit plan preceded the decision, and it split council.

If we are investing in transit, surely there should be a fully thought-out strategy, including what routes really make sense in our changing community to increase ridership.

And if we are going to operate ad hoc, isn’t there some low-hanging fruit like a line going from the top of Trafalgar down to Lakeshore, or a bus running from Bronte to Downtown Oakville? Given our parking challenges, wouldn’t things like that come ahead of free transit for groups not using cars much already?

Burton’s response to this series of questions comes down (once again) to resident demand: No one is asking for those routes, but youth and seniors are asking for free transit. According to Burton, there has been a steady stream of people coming to Service Oakville to get the Presto Pass required to take advantage of free rides on Town buses.

In a representative democracy, the majority of people only engage with issues that affect them directly between elections. The rest of the time they are busy with their lives: they have essentially hired people to do the work of evaluating issues and making good decisions about them. At election time, they evaluate those people, and decide whom to hire and whom to fire.

In our conversations with Burton, one theme recurred: if the public is engaged on an issue (e.g., Glen Abbey, amalgamation), the mayor is going to try to get the people what they want. If, on the other hand, the issue is not compelling to the public (e.g., cannabis retail, redesigning transit routes), it won't necessarily be on the mayor's agenda.

We delegate the decisions we don't have time to properly evaluate to our elected officials. Is our disengagement being taken as a mandate not to address the issue? If so, how do we feel about that?

Few residents want to try to plan the town's transit system. That doesn't mean they don't want a service that moves people around town better, gets more ridership, and reduces car dependency. And it doesn't mean they don't want its costs to be increasingly covered from fares rather than taxes.

We are not saying there are no plans for transit improvement at the town (indeed, there was a recent survey to help formulate such plans), but this free senior and youth initiative, however laudable, seems ad hoc, and not part of a long-term vision for better transit in our growing community.

