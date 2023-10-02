Can I shoot an intruder?

× Expand Photo by iStrfry , Marcus on Unsplash Gun

An 11-year-old boy in Alabama shot and wounded an intruder when he was running away from the boy's home with a hamper he had stolen.

A little while ago, Oakville News ran a story about a break-in in Oakville where a man had urinated on the floor of the apartment he had entered - March 28, 2023 - An intoxicated stranger assaulted two residents after breaking into a condo. Story comments and comments on our Facebook page (when we were still allowed to post news stories there) were varied, but one exchange stood out for me.

"I would have shot him," said one contributor.

"Then you would have been the one in jail," replied another, "our justice system is messed up."

These were not the only comments that expressed similar views.

I found the interview with the Alabama boy frankly chilling. When the boy says, "he cried like a baby," the toxic machismo from a child whose courage comes from a gun and the interviewer's approval were culturally jarring.

On his own, at home alone, an 11-year-old had access to a loaded pistol with "full-metal-jacket bullets." We don't know if the intruder was armed or posed a threat to the boy, but we know he was in retreat.

Nowhere, however, is this a question in the interview. In the minds of the boy, the interviewer, and the TV station editors and producers who aired it, it's clear this boy is being celebrated as something of a hero.

Yet he was judge, jury and executioner, a child imposing (potentially) the death penalty for petty theft.

I sat down with Scott Aird—an Oakville criminal defence lawyer and Crown prosecutor with years of experience on both sides of the crime equation—and asked him what the law says here in Ontario about what you can do about an intruder.

In Scott's words, your response must be "proportional." If you are threatened with deadly force, you can respond with deadly force. That is self-defence.

The possibility of losing property does not justify the use of force. Only a threat to your personal safety does, and then you can only use force proportional to the potential harm.

There are lots of good reasons for this:

Using force or weapons against an intruder can cause them to become more dangerous and violent, putting your safety more at risk (does it make sense to risk injury or death to save a TV?).

Punishment is the purview of the courts, not of individuals: the full force of the state does not impose physical injury or death as punishment for property crime, so an individual cannot impose that kind of penalty either.

The penalty for committing a crime while possessing a firearm is much higher than if no guns are involved, so many intruders are unarmed. If the tenant or homeowner might be armed or has the right to shoot them, the likelihood they will choose also to be armed would increase, which makes us all less safe.

Our laws have evolved through legislation and common law over centuries. They have stood the test of many challenges. In Canada, the state does not resort to taking life as punishment, and the message that reinforces is that violence is never a sanctioned solution. For this and many other reasons, we are safer than our neighbours to the south.

In Ontario, it is not OK to shoot a man who, possibly inebriated or even under the influence of a psychiatric medication improperly administered, enters the wrong apartment and relieves himself under the mistaken impression he is in the bathroom.

Our laws mean that innocent people like Trayvon Martin and others who recently have been killed for as little as choosing the wrong driveway or door are less likely to die.

No system is perfect, but if that means our justice system is "messed up," I'll take the culture that produced our mess over the one that gave rise to the gun-emboldened machismo of this Alabama child.