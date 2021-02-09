Celebrating Valentine's Day at home

The time has come for acknowledging and appreciating personal relationships. Whether it’s a significant other, family member, or friend – it’s time to start planning a special day filled with love.

via Unsplash

Valentine’s Day is a wonderful holiday to celebrate love around the world.

But how do you celebrate when the world is falling apart?

Since everything is currently closed and we aren’t allowed to leave our homes, there aren’t many options when deciding on what to do for Valentine’s Day. If you still want to enjoy the holiday with your Valentine, there are tons of ways to do so from the safety and comfort of your own home.

A simple movie night is always a great idea. Compile a list of movies you want to watch and have your partner do the same. Take turns alternating between your lists and watch as many movies as you can throughout the night. A fun alternative to a movie marathon is a tv show binge. Pick out a new tv show together and watch as much of it as you can all night.

Another simple activity is a game night. Pull out your favourite board games and card games and play them all. Challenging each other adds a fun dynamic and can help build your connection.

To add a new activity for the night, bake something new together. If you want a little twist, then have a baking competition. Pick a recipe for your partner to attempt, and vice versa. Or pick a recipe for the both of you to bake separately and see who’s tastes better!

Pamper yourselves with a spa night. Everyone knows relationships can be difficult at times. Acknowledge the strength it takes to push through and treat each other with a massage. Throw on a face mask and have a bubble bath or hop in the hot tub together.

If you or your partner want to celebrate in a bit of a fancier way, create a wine tasting at home. Make a quick trip to the LCBO and pick out a bunch of small bottles of wine. Grab a variety of reds, whites, rosés, and sparkling wine. Pick some favourites, but don’t be afraid to take some random ones as well. The whole point of a wine tasting is trying ones that you haven’t before. Always drink responsibly.

Another fancy idea is a romantic dinner. Prepare a delicious meal for you and your Valentine, or order a delicious meal from one of Oakville's excellent restaurants. Light up some tealights and place them around the room. Place two candlesticks in the center of the table and turn off the lights. Play some soft music and enjoy your food together.

via Unsplash

If a romantic candlelit dinner is too basic for you, create a charcuterie board indoor picnic. Grab a wooden cheese board and prepare two servings of both yours and your partners favourite snacks. Cut up a variety of deli meats and cheese. Lay out some crackers and fruit. Include your favourite candies and chocolates. Place a blanket on the floor and enjoy your charcuterie board indoor picnic.

If you are in need of some fresh air, there are fun things to do outside as well.

With nice weather, you can bring your picnic outside. Support your local restaurants and order some food. Find a picnic table to enjoy your food together or bring a blanket and set it on the grass.

There is often snow on Valentine’s Day. If you are both feeling adventurous, put on your snow pants and go sledding. Grab your toboggan and race each other down the snowy hill. For a more adventurous activity, go hiking in the snow. Find a trail nearby, put on your winter boots, and enjoy the outdoors together.

Valentine’s Day plans don’t always have to be something fancy. Quality time with your loved one is the best way to spend a day filled with love. Always remember that the most special part is about being together.