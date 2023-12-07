Chanukah in the year 5784

× Expand Oakville News

In the year 164 BCE, the land of Israel was under the oppressive rule of the Greek empire. The Jews were persecuted, and their traditions and customs were suppressed. A group of Jewish rebels, known as "the Maccabees," rose against the Greeks.

Against all odds, the Maccabees defeated the much larger Greek army and drove them out of Israel. The recapture of Jerusalem was a pivotal moment, as they discovered the Holy Temple in ruins. Determined to restore their way of life, they set out to clean and rededicate the temple.

As the Maccabees prepared to relight the menorah, they faced a shortage of oil. Only a small amount remained, enough for a single night. Undeterred, they lit the menorah anyway, and miraculously, the oil burned for not just one night but eight nights.

This miracle became the focal point of Chanukah, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and the dedication to preserving Jewish faith and traditions. Chanukah, also known as the Festival of Lights, is celebrated by Jewish communities worldwide.

For 2023, it begins at sunset on December 7th. The holiday holds great significance, particularly during these turbulent times in the region, with Gaza and Israel in turmoil. It is hoped that the leaders on each side of the conflict will find in their hearts a path to peace.

In every Jewish home, a Chanukah menorah is lit for eight nights, representing the eight nights the oil miraculously lasted. This tradition serves as a reminder of the miracles that took place during the Maccabean revolt, the resilience of the Jewish people, and the enduring message of hope and faith. An additional candle is lit each night, gradually transforming the home into a beacon of light that shines out into the public sphere.

The importance of the menorah extends beyond the confines of the home. It is customary for each household to display the menorah publicly, serving as a declaration of faith and a commitment to keeping Judaism alive.

This act is particularly significant during the winter holiday when daylight is limited and darkness prevails. By adding light to the world, individuals contribute to the redemptive process and ignite unexpected illumination for all to see.

As Chanukah approaches, Jews worldwide prepare to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. The holiday's historical roots remind us of the hardships faced by their ancestors and the miraculous events that unfolded. Today, Chanukah serves as a time for reflection, unity, and reaffirming our commitment to preserving Jewish faith and traditions.

Celebrating Chanukah is no more an endorsement of every action of every Jew than celebrating Christmas endorses the actions of every Christian, or observing Ramadan endorses the actions of every Muslim. Let us embrace the message of Chanukah and spread light and hope in a world that often feels engulfed by darkness.