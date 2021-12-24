Christmas gratitude

× Expand Marcel Painchaud

Another year has passed, and though we are still amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there is much to be grateful for this holiday season. Our community over the past year has rallied around our healthcare workers, as well as Afghan refugees.

Our foodbanks did not run dry, even though demand increased; individuals needing encouragement found a friendly and helpful voice at the other end of a zoom call; children who might have done without will find something under the tree as well as in their bellies.

Many of us discovered why we chose Oakville as home. It is a beautiful place, not just physically but more importantly, as a community. The kindness of strangers, neighbours, colleagues, friends, and family has never been more apparent.

As we walk through our neighbourhoods, strangers greet each other with a heartfelt, “Happy Holidays.” When we ask, “How are you doing?” it is because we care about each other. And when many of us, unfortunately, needed care, we were fortunate to have a state-of-the-art hospital filled with caring and qualified doctors, nurses, therapists, and support staff to look after us and the people we cherish.

So, for a moment, let’s be grateful to live in this town, this province, and especially this great country, and together say, “Amen.”

Happy holidays!