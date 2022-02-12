Making the case for compact urban development in Halton

Stop Sprawl Halton is a group of concerned citizens augmenting the voices of residents who have been raising the issues of climate change and protection of farmland for years. You’ve probably seen the green “Save our farms” signs popping up all over Halton.

Halton Region’s Official Plan Review is a crucial opportunity to avoid the mistakes of the past, take a firm stance against the continuous sprawling growth of our municipalities, and still be in compliance with provincial regulations.

The province now requires us to extend the planning horizon to the middle of the century. We expect our leaders to make climate change and farmland preservation their top priority as they prepare their growth plan. Extreme climatic events are clearly on the horizon unless we change the way we live and work.

It is important that a high emphasis be placed on the Halton Rural Agricultural Strategy adopted in 2016 by the Regional Council. There has been no discussion about what land should be protected and what land is not suitable based on its agricultural value. The agricultural sector provides needed jobs to our local economy.

Farmers, through Halton’s Agricultural Advisory Committee, the Halton Federation of Agriculture, the Ontario Federation of Agriculture and the Ontario Farmland Trust are raising red flags about the rapid loss of farmland across Ontario.

Halton’s proposed development of 5000 acres is significant on its own, but if every region across the Greater Golden Horseshoe converts similar amounts of farmland to urban uses, upwards of 50,000 acres of prime agricultural land will be lost forever.

We believe that more needs to be done not only to preserve the land but also to implement the many suggestions farmers have made to help them be successful as farmers. This is what the Halton Rural Agricultural Strategy calls for and it is what the Regional Council has endorsed.

How should we plan for residential growth?

Compact urban centres produce lower greenhouse gases per person and are more energy-efficient than sprawling suburban towns and cities. Walkable, less car-dependent neighbourhoods are vibrant and healthier for all.

There has been much rhetoric about tall towers. We suggest that councillors and planners look to other jurisdictions that have embraced gentle density, inclusionary zoning, and “the missing middle” (such as semis, townhouses and triplexes) to spread additional density more evenly across the Region. Simply planning to accommodate a growing population in tall towers will not meet the housing mix required in the province’s Growth Plan.

As for employment land, Stop Sprawl Halton is very concerned about the conversion of prime agricultural land to warehousing, for what appears to be a declining number of jobs per square foot. Automation is continuously eliminating jobs. The more automation, the more land that is needed to hit the jobs target. There is currently enough approved employment land in Halton to last to 2041. Multi-storey warehouses are being introduced into the Canadian market and exist in Europe. Why not here?

We believe it is time to reconsider our commercial areas. Historic commercial areas in downtown Oakville and Georgetown act as a community hub, a pedestrian-friendly area with residential units above stores and some higher density nearby to provide plenty of customers for shops, restaurants and cafes. These areas come alive during patio season and provide venues for cultural events.

If we are truly trying to build complete, walkable neighbourhoods, we should design our new commercial areas to have these qualities as well. Otherwise, we create a geography of nowhere, dominated by national retailers, that robs new residents of a sense of place and community.

Some of the best farmland in Canada is here in Halton. It's a treasure we cannot afford to squander. We urge Regional Council at its February 16th meeting to reject all expansion beyond current urban boundaries until 2051. It can be done.