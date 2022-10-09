A different kind of Thanksgiving

× Expand fuchsia.berry via Foter.com - CC BY-ND Thanksgiving 2017 Turkey

Thanksgiving will be slightly different for my wife and me this year. We planned a family weekend when we would enjoy a delicious turkey dinner. Unfortunately, that can’t happen because COVID made its presence known earlier this week as we both got sick. We are getting better, but as per the rules, we must keep our distance until Tuesday.

However, we are fortunate because an incredible network of people supports us. So, a home-cooked turkey meal will be delivered, along with some much-needed chicken soup. What will be missing are the warm hugs of family and the enjoyable banter of conversation around a beautifully set table.

Dealing with challenges is when I recognized how lucky we are. We are both employed, can work from home, and have the resources to make an unpleasant situation more than tolerable.

This isn’t the reality for all the people in our town. As the Bank of Canada continues to push interest rates up to wrestle inflation, it is often the frontline workers making minimum wage or in precarious jobs feeling the brunt of rising costs of food, fuel for their vehicles, and increasing interest rates on their credit cards.

According to Kerr Street Mission, the largest group requiring assistance are families where parents are working, and due to the pandemic, their credit is maxed.

No sooner did they see the light at the end of the tunnel than a war in Ukraine pushed gas prices through the stratosphere, and supply lines caused shortages which forced prices of just about everything up. Then the Bank of Canada decided that the best way to fight inflation was to drastically increase interest rates which caused them to choose - do they pay for food, gas, rent, or credit card interest? Since the last three costs are inflexible - food is the only place they can cut.

So now, too many hard-working moms and dads are finding themselves at food banks trying to make ends meet. As a community, we can make a difference. No one in Oakville should need to worry about their next meal.

Thanksgiving Challenge

I challenge every family in Oakville who will enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving dinner to set aside the equivalent in financial resources and donate that amount to one of the many great organizations that help feed those in need.

Here are a few suggestions:

Also, a number of these organizations are looking for volunteers.