Are decisions being made for the common good of all residents?

WWI British Field Marshal Douglas Haig is credited with the phrase describing someone as “ like the feather pillow, bears the marks of the last person who has sat on him!”

The modern-day version of this quote would be the same but might apply to our local government that seems to enact by-laws and rules not necessarily for the common good of all residents but appease those that “sat on them".

A case in point is the newly minted parking regulations to “protect the area from Lakeshore to Tannery park and from Kerr to the river. Town officials are claiming that they are trying to stop the spread of COVID-19, but in reality, people don’t want cars parked in front of their properties. If the spread of COVID-19 were the real driver, they would have to shut down the downtown area as the pedestrian density is easily twice what it is at Tannery Park.

After spending millions of taxpayer dollars to improve the waterfront, you get this as the end product.

From the town’s website, Oakville's stated vision is “To be the most livable town in Canada.” It is hard to see how these arbitrary parking restrictions fit into that vision. In fact, it is hard to see how these are anything but a reaction to ongoing complaints from the area residents who feel that they also own the roadway in front of their property.

COVID or not, you can be sure that the no parking signs will go the way of the summer leaves as soon as the weather turns foul again.