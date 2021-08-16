Economic priorities for election 2021

On September 20th, Canadians will be heading to the polls to elect our 44th Parliament. After over a year-and-a-half of lockdowns and sacrifice, we are seeing the benefits of our efforts to stop COVID-19.

The pandemic is not over, but we must now look beyond COVID and plan for our future. The choices in this election are critical. Our decision will not only determine how quickly we can resume more normal lives but also whether future generations will enjoy more opportunities.

Reaching this point in the fight against COVID came at an enormous cost in lives, in time with our families and friends, and in the thousands of businesses that have closed permanently. But the fact that we can now plan for the future is also the result of Canadians’ willingness to do what was needed, from wearing protective equipment and physically distancing to getting vaccinated at record levels.

Canada’s business community also did its part. Factories and workshops retooled to provide critically-needed equipment and supplies, restaurants and retail stores reinvented business models to serve their customers in completely new ways, we introduced new processes and equipment to protect staff and customers, and we collaborated with government and public health authorities to promote vaccinations.

Having joined forces to overcome the deadly threat of COVID, we all must now work together to repair the damage it has inflicted on our economy.

The pandemic saddled governments and businesses with a debt burden that would have been unimaginable just two years ago. The government projects that Canada’s national debt will rise to $1.4 trillion over the next five years. In addition, while economic activity has still not recovered in many sectors, countless Canadian companies — particularly our small businesses— have acquired a debt load that still threatens their very survival. They will require continued assistance to recover.

Canada’s next Parliament must also fix longstanding fundamental problems that hold us back. We cannot borrow our way to prosperity. Nor should we confuse government spending with actual economic growth. Above all, we must not try to go back to where we were before COVID when Canada lagged its competitors in investment and growth. Compared with other leading economies, Canada’s pre-COVID economic performance was weak and getting weaker.

Canada’s international competitors are working to improve their performance and create good jobs for their citizens. To succeed in the face of fierce competition, Canada must generate sustained business investment, jobs and growth — not just in the short term but for many years. All of our other goals for Canadian society depend on our ability to sustain a growing economy.

Canadians must collectively decide which party offers a plan that has what it takes to finish the fight against COVID, get the fundamentals right and create opportunities for the 21st century.