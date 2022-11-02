For a free Iran - Op-Ed

Afsan Afsan

This is not the first time my people have risen to fight for basic rights. This isn’t the first time they’ve lost their kids, moms, dads, and friends. This isn’t the first time they stood before the regime and begged for a change.

But this is the first time we will see the light. This is the first time we won’t have to stand this brutality anymore. This is the first time the whole world is standing behind us.

We are united more than ever, and this is what will make the difference. This is the key.

For the first protests, 500,000 people stood united in Toronto and almost 1 million in Berlin.

This isn’t a joke.

We have lost enough lives. We have lived through enough sanctions and restrictions that do not make sense.

I was 11 when we left, and I’ve returned a few times. I can never fathom the pain my people are going through.

I can never fully understand their loss until I’m in their shoes.

But I have been breaking and chipping every time I read of one more child being killed or one more student being arrested.

This could have been me.

I am grateful that my parents were able to get out. I am grateful that I can speak my mind and be heard. I am grateful that my family back home is still with us.

I want to be their voice. I want to make sure they are heard. I want to ensure the spilt blood translates into a greater good for the remaining families.

I miss my homeland. I miss my family. My heart aches for them.

I only wished there was more I could do

But for now, all I can do is be their voice,

For a free Iran.

Please read the letter by Women Life Freedom, and if you agree with Kim Campbell, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Chrystia Freelance, Michelle Obama, and 56,425 women and counting, please sign to show your support.