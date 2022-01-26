Free the people - op-ed

× Expand Photo by Zulmaury Saavedra on Unsplash

I was wary at the commencement of the draconian measures imposed by governments in March 2020 (following “the science”) to combat Covid 19. They were described as “temporary” measures, “Two weeks to stop the spread!” and the like. Remember that? Like most other “temporary“ government initiatives, I worried they could become permanent. After two years, my worries were well-founded.

Is it a nefarious plot by governments to condition us to ever greater control? No. But it is an outstanding example of Hanlon’s Razor: Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.

A few examples from the Covid chronicles

Before there was a vaccine, we were to bang our pots and pans at 7:30 PM each evening in appreciation of the (unvaccinated) “essential workers” who were risking their lives for us.

Essential workers included health care types and truck drivers. Now we have vaccines, created in record time under Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. But that subset of those heretofore essential workers who do not want vaccines now they are available are being fired or, in the case of truckers, prevented from crossing the border.

If these people still haven’t had the plague by now, maybe they are naturally immune? If they have, doesn’t “the science” say they will have acquired a higher level of immunity than any vaccine confers? I suppose it depends on what “science” suits your belief system or personal priorities.

Maybe some of the unvaxxed are heeding Kamala Harris’s declaration at the Oct. 7, 2021, vice presidential debate. She was asked if Americans should take a vaccine if the Trump administration were to approve one either before or after the election. Her response: “If Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

Pfizer was approved on Dec. 11, 2021. Moderna was Dec. 20. Inauguration Day was Jan. 20, 2022. So, two out of three, and the most popular, were approved under the Antichrist’s regulators.

Another example is the schizophrenic attitude to the non-vaxxed. I understand the vaxxed (triple) who have a “breakout” infection (verified by test if you can find the antigen one or have the patience to stand in line for the PCR one) can expect mild to no symptoms. But the vaxxed can still transmit the disease according to “the science”. So, according to our governments, we must remain diligent! Keep the economy restricted and schools and all social interactions constrained!

So far, indefinitely. Doug Ford said on Tuesday "I can't say [mask mandates will come to an end] anytime soon.”.

To protect the unvaxxed? Yet this basket of deplorables is subject to opprobrium at the highest level. Justin Trudeau, Jan. 11, 2022: “They don’t believe in science and progress and are very often misogynistic and racist.” Was he following “the science” when he included the latter two accusations in his anti-vax rant? The first may not be as grounded in “the science,” as he asserts, a brief troll of the internet will reveal.

But, if the vaccines are pretty much safe and effective, the unvaxxed are by far the only ones which get infected with the plague in a serious way. And, they are anti-science, misogynist racists! But, to protect this basket of deplorables, the 89% of us who are vaccinated must continue to endure endless economic and social disruption. Why not let just them self-cull? After all, we did little enough to protect long-term care residents early on, even after it became clear they were at far greater risk than the general population.

Turning to our town, extensive research has not revealed the basis behind the recent provincial edict that Jeff Knoll’s wonderful Film.ca on Speers can show movies once again (at 50% capacity), but consuming popcorn and a drink in a theatre is forbidden. Show me “the science” behind that!

A final example. If lockdowns and draconian assaults on civil liberties work against Covid, why do they keep recurring? If they don’t, why do they keep recurring?

Looking for answers. Free the people!