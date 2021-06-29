Support Halton's growth scenario 3B

× Expand BRIAN BROWNnLEE (L to R) Lorraine Green and Carole Holmes - Co-Chairs of GASP

GASP (Grand(m)others Act to Save the Planet ) organized a rally today (June 29) at Halton Region to promote firm urban boundaries in Halton Region. This is not the time to be paving over farmland. We are in a climate emergency. Tonight at 7 PM is the final public consultation on how Halton should grow during the next 30 years.

People from all over the region will be attending and voting on the five different growth options. Click here at 7 PM to join the live stream meeting at Halton Region.

There are five reasons GASP is urging Halton residents to vote for Option 3B:

Preserve our valuable class "A" farmland Create vibrant, walkable neighbourhoods and affordable housing Improve our air quality Ensure food security - farms in Ontario are disappearing at an alarming rate Reduce the impact of climate change - ripping up farmland significantly increases GHG emissions

The climate emergency worsens by the day, as we can see with the high temperatures and drought out west. We believe that land-use planning is a critical lever for greenhouse gas emissions, especially when it reaches 30 years into the future. We can either lock it IN with urban sprawl or lock it out by preserving urban boundaries.

Tackling climate change starts on the ground, at the municipal level. Option 3 B preserves farmland and saves nature. We need a serious rethink so that we can best plan for the future. Let’s plan better... together! Your children and grandchildren will thank you! Vote 3 B!

Option 3 B from Halton Official Plan Review

From densification and new development area for housing perspective, Concept 3B is identical to Concept 3.

1. Needs no land for an urban expansion

No new Community Area land is needed

No new Employment Area land is needed

2. No prime agricultural area will be urbanized

3. This concept would require:

An unprecedented shift from Employment Land Employment—or jobs in low-rise, industrial-type buildings within business parks and industrial areas—to Major Office Employment—or jobs in office buildings and/or in the office portion of mixed-used development areas; and/or

An unprecedented degree of intensification for employment lands to accommodate forecasted growth to 2051

4. Risks future jobs and businesses being located outside of the region due to insufficient employment land in Halton to 2051

The following map shows the existing Built-Up Area and Designated Greenfield Area of the Region, as Concept 3B proposes no settlement area expansion