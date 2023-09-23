What's really happened with the Greenbelt?

× Expand Janet Bedford Doug Ford

On Thursday, September 21, Premier Doug Ford backed down and reversed the decision to remove land from the Greenbelt and allow it to be used to build housing. He apologized and claimed that in his eagerness to build housing, he had broken a promise and rushed a process leading to the perception of benefit to personal friends and financial supporters of his government. The Greenbelt was established to preserve agricultural and environmentally sensitive land in 2005.

The overall consensus in the press is that Doug Ford’s handling of the Greenbelt issue doesn’t smell right. It’s no surprise, with so far 4 resignations. Media and public scrutiny forced the about face.

It’s hard to sort through the conflicting information. There are people for whom the issue is about the Greenbelt being sacrosanct. There are people for whom it’s about property rights. And there are people, like me, for whom it is above all about transparency, process, and integrity.

Terence Corcoran wrote in the Financial Post on the property rights aspects that the Greenbelt’s establishment by the McGuinty Liberals in 2005 was “the greatest obliteration of land rights in the free world”. This just doesn’t stand up. None of the land owned by developers at the time was zoned for development. What the Greenbelt did was pretty much ensure it never could be. But none of it was ever guaranteed to be developable.

On the other hand, before 2005, developers had come to expect that at least some of the farmland they had “banked” for future use would be accepted by municipalities for housing or industrial-commercial development. This was a reasonable expectation based on past practice and was fundamental to the business models of a number of successful developers. The Greenbelt put an end to the potential for planning gains, which meant a drop in the value of the properties.

It's important to understand that these values were speculative. The properties were not downzoned; they just lost the potential for up-zoning. There was no case for compensation. (This is similar to what happened to Morguard when they lost the potential to redevelop the Glen Abbey Golf Course in Oakville: they were not downzoned; they simply lost the speculative opportunity for a planning gain, part of the calculus of risk-reward in the development industry.) The financial impact on the affected developers was however substantial: the goalposts were moved in the middle of their game.

It's no surprise they would lobby to get this changed. They were certainly within their rights to make the case for changes to the Greenbelt and seek the sympathy of the government and to ingratiate themselves with those in power. Whether the government handled these overtures on the basis of their principles or in a less objective manner is the question addressed by the Auditor-General and Integrity Commissioner. Both of these found major problems with the process.

Contrary to the view of those who take an absolutist view of the Greenbelt as sacred, it was never intended to be carved in stone with the original boundaries forever.

Regular re-evaluations of the Greenbelt were always anticipated. It was essentially a desktop exercise to establish a principle and would be tested on the ground. So, taking land out of the Greenbelt or putting it in, or changing its boundaries, was always on the table. (On the other hand, the need for Greenbelt to meet housing demand has broadly been discredited. Ford himself reversed his position during his Thursday's apology and mea culpa, now stating that municipalities have enough land for development.)

However, this process was expected to be evidence-based, and carried out by civil servants in an apolitical way on the merits, balancing, as we always must, environmental and economic considerations for the sustainability of both.

That's what didn’t happen with the Ford government land swap. We now have four resignations, three of them directly related to apparent undue developer influence on the decision. The fourth, that of Housing Minister Steve Clark, needs to be looked at differently. (The Minister of Labour has also resigned, ostensibly to take a private sector position. We are not including that resignation as there is no apparent link to the Greenbelt scandal.)

The first, that of Clark’s chief of staff Ryan Amato, occurred when it was revealed that the lands he selected for removal from the Greenbelt were suggested to him by a handful of well-connected developers, and resulted in massive land value increases for the affected properties.

The new value of these properties far exceeded the value they might have had even had there never been a Greenbelt, as their location and the restrictions on the remaining Greenbelt give them a scarcity value they would not have had otherwise. The estimated value increase was $8.3 billion. This would have been a windfall profit for a specific set of developers who appear to have close personal ties to Doug Ford and his family, as well as to the Ford Conservative government, some of them guests at the Premier’s daughter’s stag and doe party, for which some tickets were apparently purchased from a PC fundraiser. Others were represented by a company called Municipal Solutions, which employed a colourful character called Phoenix Kiss, further adding to the odour around the decisions. Some of these developers purchased parcels of land in the affected area only weeks before the land was removed from the Greenbelt.

Municipal Solutions website and Christine Cooper Phoenix Kiss

The next to resign was the Housing Minister himself. Mr. Clark had opposed the removal of lands from the Greenbelt in spite of his mandate to address the province's housing shortage. However, he was directed to make sections of the Greenbelt available and given a very short time frame to achieve it. It appears he responded to this by entrusting the job to Mr. Amato (possibly in frustration at having to carry out a policy he disagreed with) and turning his attention to other aspects of his portfolio. Mr. Ford, in reversing the decision, has admitted the time frame was too short, and led to the perception that specific individuals and companies benefited from a process lacking in objectivity.

When the decision-making process came to light, Clark was accused of failing to exercise due oversight and, after some reflection, chose to resign. In doing so, he may well be honourably accepting responsibility for decisions made by a staffer on his watch, as he should. But there does not at this point seem to be any indication that he directed those decisions or had any undue influence from those who profited from them. From what has come out so far, Clark can be accused of negligence but not lack of integrity. Indeed his resignation indicates acceptance of responsibility.

The latest resignations include that of Kaleed Rasheed, who has been linked to developer Shakir Rehmatullah. They apparently were in Las Vegas in February 2020, together with Premier Ford’s principal secretary, Amin Massoudi. The three of them apparently had a massage and mani-pedis together at a Las Vegas hotel. Mr. Rasheed’s wife works for Rehmatullah, and they are friends. He had previously sought out an ethical screen from the integrity commissioner to deal with the potential conflict. We can’t yet discern the lines of connection to the removal of some of Mr. Rehmatullah’s lands from the greenbelt. Rasheed has been open about his friendship, and his public statement about his resignation is that it is to avoid distraction considering the messy optics of the Greenbelt decision. Jae Truesdell, then with the private sector but most recently Ford's director of housing policy, was also on the trip and has also resigned.

The two ministers, and Mr. Amato, have been characterized by some as scapegoats.

We are expected at this point to believe that the villain of the piece is Ryan Amato, Clark’s Chief of Staff, and that the only error in direction from above, that is from Premier Ford, is unseemly haste in his eagerness to get housing built, causing Clark to trust Amato and Amato to act precipitately such that he inadvertently favoured certain developers. This notwithstanding the web of personal links between Premier Ford himself and the developers in question.

The real issue is not whether or not some lands should come out of the Greenbelt and if so which. That is a legitimate question for evidence-based decision-making and open and transparent debate, with the government and opposition parties making their cases based on the most objective information they can obtain.

The issue is whether the Premier and/or members of his government attempted to circumvent transparent due process to benefit specific individuals or companies out of fellow feeling, friendship, the desire to reward political donations, or even for potential personal gain—or only out of a sincere desire to get housing built fast.

The RCMP are looking into the case, and that will be worth watching.

We can thank those committed to the Greenbelt as sacred for the public scrutiny this has brought to the question. They are the ones who forced the government’s hand. The decision to hold a complete review, the last government position before Thursday’s surrender, is what should have happened at the beginning. It would have brought the issue out in the open, where the Phoenix Kiss’s of the world couldn’t tip it in the desired direction of their clients regardless of the interests of the Ontario electorate.

For now, the Greenbelt will not be touched by this government, right or wrong. There will be discussion now about whether the affected developers should be compensated, but on the surface, there may not be a legal basis for that. Unlike in the case of the gas plant cancellations, there was no contract and land value is being returned to what it was before the removal, although developers may have begun to invest on the basis of the recategorizing of the lands.

The government is chastened, and as Premier Ford admitted, the public's judgement will be delivered by way of the ballot box. The issues of any exposure to costs for taxpayers in this fiasco, or of whether there was actual malfeasance, should be resolved prior to the next election. We can be sure the opposition parties will not let this lie.

A free and independent press has shone a light on what could be corruption and served its purpose as a watchdog for the public. Given the pressure on journalism in the age of social media, this is an endorsement for its role, one we at Oakvillenews.org take very seriously. The checks and balances in our system, the scrutiny of the opposition parties and the work of the Auditor General and Integrity Commissioner also performed their functions and ensured that what was being done in the darkness came into the light. It speaks well of our democracy if not of the party currently in power in our province.