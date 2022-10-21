× Expand Julia Hanna campaign Julia Hanna is a 2022 mayoral candidate for the Town of Oakville

I am Julia Hanna, and I am running for Mayor of Oakville. Oakville has been my home for over 40 years. I am a business leader, not-for-profit founder, and community builder.

I was born and raised in the City of Toronto. Almost 40 years ago, I was invited to dinner at a restaurant in Downtown Oakville. I remember thinking to myself that I’d need my passport- it seemed that far away. Until that dinner, I knew little about Oakville. I had driven through Oakville as a 20-year-old while I was working for CHUM AM radio station, giving away prizes across the GTA. That drive along the Lakeshore gave me a hint of how special this Town was. Oakville has what I call the “tira” factor. In Italian, “tira” means to pull you in.

I was 26 years old with $832 in my bank account. That did not stop me from opening my first restaurant in Downtown Oakville called Cafe Galleria, where for 10 years, I got to know so many of you. Then Paradiso for 7 years, then Ristorante Julia for almost 15 years and now Ritorno in North Oakville, where we are celebrating our 15th year.

For so many of us, the last two and a half years have been the most difficult and challenging. We were forced to learn a lot about ourselves, good and bad. We were forced to stop and slow down. All the issues that were bubbling just below the surface in our own personal lives and in our community exploded. If the last two and a half years weren’t challenging enough, we are now facing sky-high inflation, rising interest rates, and a growing housing crisis. This is the trifecta of sleepless nights.

This election is our opportunity to bring change to our Oakville. An Oakville that will be looked at as the community that came through better and stronger.

We have been places, and we have seen things, but how many communities can boast that they have so many distinct and vibrant neighbourhoods like Bronte Harbour, Downtown Oakville, Kerr Street, and Glen Abbey, all in their own backyard? These areas attract people from all over to come and visit, and they are ours. The miles of trails that we walked through during the pandemic that supported our mental health, the calming presence of our waterfront, this is our Oakville.

So why, then, does our most recent Town survey tell us that 6 out of 10 residents surveyed would not recommend Oakville to their family and friends as a place to live? Why have we gone from #1 in 2018 to #70 in Macleans Magazine in 2021 as a community to live in?

There is a storm brewing, and we can see it is coming. Now is the time for positive change.

I want to build communities, not sprawl. I want to build an Oakville of the future that we can be proud of. One where our growth and development fits and enhances our distinct communities.

I was embraced and supported by this community. When you feel like you belong, you are motivated and determined to give back. I want every resident of Oakville to feel heard, supported, and feel like they belong.

We need a Mayor who is passionate, a Mayor for change, a Mayor for All. I’m Julia Hanna, and I humbly ask you to join me in building the Oakville of the future.

Please take a moment to visit our Action Plan for Oakville- www.juliahanna.ca.

