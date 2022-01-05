The Idiocy of the left's attacks on Elon Musk

× Expand Photo by Beat Jau on Unsplash Tesla Model S Real EV adoption started with Tesla

Elon Musk has done more to fight for sustainable energy and climate action than any politician or even government than I can think of. In just 10 years, the automotive and energy sectors have been disrupted as a result of the innovation in electric car (EV) and battery technology.

Green technology has evolved from a virtue signalling, government-subsidized vanity project to a viable business model that has big oil and the traditional automotive industry in a panic.

The world has witnessed 20 years of oil industry misinformation on climate science despite clear scientific evidence to the contrary. A true crime against humanity.

I had hoped that progressive politicians would take action; however, they have cowered to the bullying of the oil-deep state time and time again.

Consumers want EV's as evidenced by insatiable demand and exponential growth. Competitive pressure forces the laggard legacy automotive sector to transition: the competitive pressure exerted by the efforts of Elon Musk.

The thought of stranded oil and gas assets has oil executives and their bankers quivering from Fort McMurray to Houston. Again, this is mainly due to one man, Elon Musk, and Tesla's mission of creating a sustainable planet. He has committed his capital and tireless work ethic to transform humanity for the better and save the planet.

Asked why he does what he does, Musk said he wanted his children to think the future was something to look forward to.

Progressives should be ecstatic.

There have been a wide range of attacks on Tesla and Musk coming from the Biden Administration, Elizabeth Warren, Peter Buttigieg, and other progressives, which has been disappointing, to say the least.

Is GM’s CEO Mary Barra the leader in U.S. EV innovation? Come on Mr. President; GM will be lucky to be around in 10 years.

And on the issue of taxes, don't you think there are other people to go after than Musk?

Musk is using his capital to make a better future for humanity, unlike many of the ultrarich. I would agree that Musk doesn't help himself with the odd ridiculous tweet, but he admittedly has Autism, so perhaps we should cut him some slack given the bigger picture.

It’s arguable that no entirely bland and normal individual could have created the change he has enabled in such a short time.

I recently purchased a Tesla Model Y, a decision made not only to support climate action but also as a political statement.

It is not farfetched to see the alliance between reactionary politics and the fossil fuel lobby machine. Fossil fuel money has funded directly and indirectly many politicians to obstruct environmental action aimed at transitioning to a sustainable economy.

With the death of the internal combustion engine, some political coalitions in the U.S., and even in Canada, albeit to a lesser degree, will be wounded or obliterated by reduced funding.

Progressives should use their vast consumer purchasing power to drive this change over the next few years.

You can vote with your wallet, and the planet will be better for it.

Many other manufacturers are introducing their EV lines, and with the economy of scale, prices will become more affordable if Teslas aren't your thing. 2022 will be a big year for EVs with many choices that meet every taste and budget.

Think of all the trillions spent over 20 years on Middle East Petro-wars that could have been saved had electric vehicle technology been further along and all the potential savings on military spending that can happen in the future. Those resources could be used for domestic needs like health care and education.

Humanity should thank Elon Musk for leading that change.