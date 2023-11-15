In challenging times, there's a positive sign

As a long-term resident of Oakville, I was touched and heartened by the participation of young people from many cultures in the Remembrance Day service at George's Square last weekend.

It is tempting at times to think there's a fading belief that the understanding that democracy and freedom are necessary (if not sufficient) conditions for peace and prosperity. Memories of great struggles in our passed have of course dimmed as their participants have passed away.

At the same time, there are sources of fear, division and even hate in Canada: there are recalcitrant struggles overseas, injustices giving birth to evil again - such as the injustices of Versailles nourished the rise of Hitler.

Some might wonder if our local immigrant driven population growth - our multicultural mosaic, might lead to a lesser reaction should that evil need to be confronted again. Or if we can be a united country with divisions over events overseas.

Yet the Remembrance Day ceremonies at George's Square were packed. It was hard to get close to take pictures. The spectators, no surprise in the established neighbourhood that surrounds the square, were largely not visible minorities.

But the parade itself incorporated army, navy and air force cadets, and the pictures in this photo gallery below speak for themselves.

Oakville News Army Cadets Oakville News Army Cadets 2 Oakville News Air Force cadets Oakville News Air Force Cadets 2

Young Canadians of all backgrounds, supported by their parents, are putting on the uniform of their country, and honouring those who did so before them, those who defended the democracy and freedom of which we are all the beneficiaries.

Heirs to Magna Carta and all the laws and human rights that have flowed from it, this generation too will not be found wanting if called upon. We beseech their elders to work hard to ensure they are not.

But...the kids are alright.