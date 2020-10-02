Influenza vs. Coronavirus - reality check

Over the past months I keep reading as well as hearing - the Coronavirus is really not that bad, look at how many people die each year of the common flu (influenza).

So, here are the stats:

According to Inflection Prevention and Control Canada, a branch of the Canadian government the total number of deaths attributed to influenza in 2019 ranged between 500 to 1,500.

As of October 1, 2020, the number of deaths in Canada that can be attributed to the coronavirus is 9,319. This makes this virus 6 to 18 times more deadly, and the first confirmed death in Canada was recorded on March 8, 2020.

Looking at these statistics we are about to finish the 7th month of this pandemic, leaving 5 more months to go before we actually find out how many people will die of COVID-19.

Currently, the daily number of deaths remains low, primarily because the age group it is affecting the most now is 20 to 40-year-olds. In Ontario this age group currently accounts between 40 to 50% of daily new cases. The likelihood of this age group of dying is 0.1%.

However, as we have just heard this morning, that the US President has contracted COVID-19. He is one of the most protected people in the world. He is 74 years-old, and as is typical of this age group, he has several other conditions which increases his chance of dying from the coronavirus. For a man of his age, he has a 9.1% probability of dying. The person he is believed to have contracted it from was Hope Hicks who is 31 years old. We also know that the first lady is carrying the virus. Melanie Trump is 50 and has a 0.8% chance of dying.

Donald Trump regularly ignored the strong suggestions of Dr. Fauci (Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases), such as wearing a mask, and actually belittled people for taking precautions.

Unfortunately, the US President’s attitude has made its way to Canada by way of the Anti-Maskers. They have carefully crafted their message with a professor here, doctor there, who are opponents of wearing a mask, and combined that with senior officials who at the beginning of the pandemic indicated that they didn’t believe masks would make a difference. Those senior officials are all now indicating that wearing a mask is a necessary part of our line of defence, because as they’ve learned it works.

For the 20 to 40 year old set that don’t care because they aren’t going to die, just remember you may pass along the virus to your mom, dad, grandmother, or grandfather who might die. Is it worth the risk?

The bottom line is you cannot compare the number of deaths attributed to the common flu to the number of deaths attributed to coronavirus.

So, put on your face mask, wash your hands regularly, and if possible, try to stay away from crowds.