International Women's Day inspiration

On March 8, we celebrate International Women’s Day and recognize the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and girls across Canada.

This year, our theme is "Women Inspiring Women." This theme leads me to think of the many women and girls who inspire me by demonstrating leadership in their day-to-day lives – from my daughters, to my late mother, to the many feminist trailblazers who worked hard to create lasting change for future generations.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, women have faced job losses and reduced work hours, shouldered the majority of the additional unpaid care responsibilities at home, and continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic. During this difficult time, I proudly reaffirm our government’s strong commitment to gender equality, and to building a Canada that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

As we begin our recovery from COVID-19, we must ensure that our recovery benefits everyone, including women. That is why we are committed to making a significant, sustained, and long-term investment to create a Canada-wide early learning and child care system. Access to affordable child care will help Canadians find and keep good jobs, give our children a good start in life, and create a more resilient economy.

Since International Women’s Day in 2021, our government has announced that 237 projects will receive funding under the $100 million Feminist Response and Recovery Fund. This fund invests in projects that address systemic issues faced by vulnerable and underrepresented women – helping to ensure an inclusive recovery from the social and economic impacts of the pandemic.

Throughout the month of March, we honour the changemakers who paved the way for us, and we celebrate the incredible women in our lives. Though we have made progress on the path towards gender equality, there remains much work to be done. Let us continue working together every day to build a better future for women and girls across Canada and the world.

