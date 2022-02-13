Let's end NIMBYism - Op-Ed

So, you’ve saved diligently, lived at home longer than you wanted to, then in a cramped apartment, then a tiny condominium, maybe a fixer-upper row house, and at last, you can move your young family into a single-family home nestled among similar homes.

If a new set of provincial housing availability recommendations are implemented, you might be in for a shock. Your next-door neighbours could soon be four-storey, four-unit apartment buildings on both sides. No neighbourhood would be protected.

Upset? You NIMBYist!

That is just one of the recommendations in the draft report of the Housing Affordability Task Force to the province.

The new task force for affordable housing recommendations doubles down on the already dysfunctional adversarial Ontario planning regime.

To no one’s surprise, the report has had a positive reaction from homebuilders, who say they are “poised and ready to build the housing supply Ontario needs.”

Tough to understand why the 250,000 units already approved, serviced and shovel ready since 2019 in the GTA haven’t been built then.

Of course, those units are within the Official Plans and zoning by-laws of those communities. Which means the land value has already been established. Far more profitable instead to propose a development that requires an Official Plan change and zoning upgrades. That way, you can buy the land at its zoned value and make the uplift.

Rational actors do the most economically profitable thing and follow the incentives, as they should.

Unfortunately, that won’t get the project built quickly.

First, you will have to wear down the neighbours who thought the work their elected officials and community staff put into planning for future growth had some value (silly foolish NIMBY residents, what were they thinking?). That is the purpose of public council meetings, where local politicians obligingly take the blame for provincial policies.

You may, of course, be refused by the local government, with claims they have already planned for growth in transit corridors and other locations where density makes sense and spurious notions of neighbourhood stability and character.

Little matter, you have only to appeal the decision to the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT), where undermining municipalities’ attempts to enforce their Official Plans is all in a day’s work. That, even though the OLT itself approved the municipality’s OP in a process where builders and developers could and did appeal.

The fear of losing such appeals, and spending taxpayers’ money in the process, is the driving force behind the form growth takes in the GTA.

The way our planning regime works, it makes no sense for builders to build within the zoning. The 250,000 units are all within the zoning. They include the types of housing the task force calls for: high density and accessible to early-stage, first-time homebuyers. Some percentage is affordable housing.

Despite its mandate, the kind of inclusionary zoning that requires affordable housing is surprisingly absent from the task force report.

Residents don’t typically come out to object to development projects that are within the OP and the zoning by-laws. You can just go ahead and build those as-of-right. But builders don’t. They keep coming to Council with proposals to amend the OP and reduce zoning restrictions for heights, numbers of units and setbacks.

They know there will be opposition, and it will create major delays.

It must be worth it. That is the only explanation that makes sense.

The approved units are there to go a long way to improve housing supply. The roadblock is not the municipalities but the incentive plan. It is not municipalities or developers choking supply: it is the Ontario planning regime.

The Housing Affordability Task Force is right that residents can’t both fight the expansion of the urban boundary and object to intensification. But residents have elected councils that have followed the province’s direction and planned for intensification in appropriate transit corridors and growth areas and mixed form housing to accommodate the mandated population growth. And agreed to urban boundary expansion.

Make no mistake, housing affordability has huge negative consequences for our society, as the task force points out. It leads to the kind of hereditary class sorting that plagues the US and the UK. Not the kind of Canada most of us grew up in, nor want to leave for future generations.

Chris Alexander, President of RE/Max Canada, is right when he says: “To accommodate the population growth from the immigration we all believe is key to our country’s prosperity, we will have to make some tough choices, and some of them will be unpopular. Liveability is also about affordability, and that means we need less NIMBYism.”

But where does the NIMBYism really come from?

Residents are supportive of growth. They entrust their local elected leaders with managing a balance to accommodate that growth without destabilizing their communities and their sense of place. Those local leaders have the responsibility to plan for that growth…just not the authority. Responsibility without authority, as anyone who has taken business management 101 will tell you, is a recipe for disaster.

The task force recommendations unfairly paint municipalities as obstructionist. Pointing out that councillors are elected by existing residents, it claims they stand in the way of making housing available. Yet existing residents have worked hard and sacrificed to be able to choose a neighbourhood and housing form they want to live in.

They deserve representation.

The continued liveability, and yes, the character of their communities, is important to them. While nothing is forever, they deserve to have confidence their reasonable expectations for future growth will not be steamrollered by a remote body for the profit of developers and the benefit of residents who don’t yet live in their community.

This is a long-standing problem that has worsened under the current provincial government, which, among other things, has used many more Ministerial Zoning Orders than past governments, has revamped the OLT to further weaken municipalities when developers appeal and has further weakened planning gain provisions.

Let's stop the blame game

Pointing the finger at municipal governments which have approved plans to accommodate projected population growth or residents who thought they could rely on those plans, is no better than demonizing developers. There is no reason for these two groups to be in opposition.

Residents are developers’ customers, and developers build residents’ homes. Unless you built your own house, a developer put a roof over your head.

Developers are rightly focused on making money. Limited in how much they can build by such things as shortages of labour, especially skilled trades, they logically focus on the most profitable opportunities. Under the current regime, that means negotiating for up zoning, which delays projects and therefore further contributes to the housing shortage.

We need more affordable housing. It is about time someone looked at the problem, and a task force to address it is long overdue. As Chris Alexander puts it, “There has been a lot of talk in past years, promises to analyze the problem, but this task force is at least a first concrete step.”

They have however missed the mark. Instead of aligning developer profitability with building within the expensively developed and OLT-approved official plans of GTA communities, the task force recommendations will ensure that new projects take place where they will upset the maximum number of residents. As these residents will lose their public participation (another task force recommendation), their NIMBYism might not be so obvious, but their discontent will be nonetheless real.

The infill and greenfield projects the Affordability Task Force wants to facilitate are typically the furthest thing from affordable. They are what the government refers to admiringly as "market-based housing".

A look at the makeup of the task force reveals few professional planners and no representatives of local government. Instead, there are real estate executives, builders and bankers.

“We’re going to be left with no protections, next to no public participation, next to no heritage protection. Character of neighbourhoods–forget it," stated Mayor Rob Burton. "And the promise for giving all of this up is that we’re going to have affordable housing, and we’re going to be very surprised when we don’t get that."

"We just give everything up, and you don’t get what you’re giving it up for. A bad bargain, in my view. I hope that Oakville will rise to the challenge and help the government understand the bad path that’s being laid in front of us.”

It is time to change this losing game

A radical new approach is needed. The current structure is at fault both for the kind of developments builders favour and the frustration existing community residents feel. If the task force recommendations are implemented, residents will feel completely ignored and unrepresented and wonder why they even bother to elect local government.

Here are five recommendations aimed at creating a cooperative approach between local government and developers so that we all work together to build the communities we want.

Incentivize building within existing zoning and official plans. Reduce development charges for such developments and find other sweeteners. Pay for them by the uplift from up zoning on projects developers propose that make sense that are outside the OP and zoning. But empower municipalities to enforce official plan once approved. More funding to incentivize building approved units might also come from increased Land Transfer Tax revenue that the province is earning from skyrocketing housing prices. The OLT should not rule for developers if the municipal government has properly applied its OLT-approved official plan. This would make it smarter to build within the OP and cut down on building delays caused by appeals. Reinstate the provision that if municipalities do agree to up zone a property, they can negotiate a substantial share of the value gain. (This is done in Vancouver, among other places, with the city getting 75 per cent of the improved value). If a developer has a proposal that makes more sense than the OP, they deserve to make a planning gain. But the municipality should have the power to grant that and it too should benefit. This would make building within the OP guidelines more profitable and attractive than challenging, as well as giving municipalities an incentive to entertain creative developer proposals outside the OP. Do not follow the task force recommendation to easily convert commercially-zoned land to residential. Commercial land takes longer to find its market, but it is essential to walkable transit-friendly communities. Some conversions make sense, particularly of old industrial properties, as is being done to good effect in the Junction area of Toronto. This should be up to those with local knowledge of the situation, which is to say local government.

The task force is a government initiative. The need is not to reduce laws, the need is to change them to encourage construction of much-needed housing. It is time to move away from the conflict-ridden adversarial approach that has governed Ontario planning for decades, as epitomized by the “community proposes, the OLT disposes” model that is deeply entrenched.

Housing availability and affordability and municipal control are not mutually exclusive. It is time for municipalities and developers to work together as equal partners in building communities we can all be proud of.

There is a provincial election in June. Make your opinion known to your candidates for provincial parliament in Oakville riding, Liberal Alison Gohel and incumbent Progressive Conservative Stephen Crawford, and in Oakville North Burlington, Liberal Kaniz Mouli, incumbent Progressive Conservative EffieTriantifolopoulos, Candidates for other parties have not yet been nominated. Above all, copy your communications to the Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.