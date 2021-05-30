Letter to the Editor: Why are cinemas still closed?

× Expand Photo: Oakville News Photo: Oakville News

I’ve been the CEO of Film.Ca Cinemas for 15 years, and in that time, nothing has been as challenging and heartbreaking as the last year and a half.

It’s hard to believe we’ve now been closed for more than six months straight, but it’s so much worse than that. We’ve been closed for 11 of the last 15 months because of COVID-19.

Until we’re at last allowed to reopen, our team at the cinema has put a short pop quiz together about the movies. Want to try? No cheating!

Here we go…

1. What industry has not had a single case of COVID-19 connected to it in the world?

2. What business type operates out of massive buildings where physical distancing

is simple and was done successfully last year?

3. What, soon to be extinct, recreation facility typically has a roof full of air handling units to move air quickly and efficiently? (Hint: our cinema has 15)

4. What industry was one of the first to adapt their seating for COVID-19 safety, and who are still willing and able to, so guests can be more than six feet apart?

The answers to all of the above? Movie theatres!

Film.ca

We’re sad to say that, according to the latest reopening plan released last week, the cinema is to remain closed for screenings until the new Phase 3, with the EARLIEST possible opening date being July 26th this year. That’s at least another two months from now.

We so thankful to the Oakville community for helping us get through this and I look forward to the day we can welcome you all back to the movies.

To say the least we are disappointed. The rules for arts organizations in Ontario are nonsensical and have caused permanent damage to our business and industry.

While our doors remain shuttered, we hope that those of you who can continue to support us will buy a seat, order takeout, buy film cards or subscribe to our new ZUZU Video-On-Demand platform.

This letter was submitted by Jeff Knoll, CEO of Oakville's Film.Ca Cinemas at 171 Speers Road. More information about the cinema is available here on their website.