Letter to the Editor: Bronte Beach parking

This is why people get so enraged at political entities.

Consider this -- people have been in some form of solitary confinement for well over a year. The province rightly decides to do a phased opening over this summer. I agree with all these precautions.

However, how do our local political leaders respond to the understandable virus fatigue just as the virus finally seems to come under control?

They decide to TAX said citizens looking for relief at our waterfront parks, in the form of paid parking.

Our parks and beaches provide a much-needed respite for Oakvillians who are financially suffering and have been for over a year. Job losses, closed amenities, no children’s activities or school etc., etc.

Frankly, I find this very ill-conceived and shows an appetite to squeeze the last dollar out of residents already reeling from circumstances beyond their control.

That said, I would suggest an alternative. Allow residents to buy a parking pass for a reasonable cost that would be affordable to all. Finally, PLEASE STOP nickel and diming residents who find political leaders turning what seems to be a deaf ear to the realities of a pandemic.