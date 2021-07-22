Letter to the Editor - Don't play golf but relieved that Glen Abbey Golf Club was saved

As a long-time resident myself, I have experienced and lived through the urban sprawl and continued growth of this town. I grew up in this town back in the '70s when all we had north of the QEW was a Towers store where Oakville Place now stands.

My friends and I fished the 16 Mile Creek in the summer and played shinny on the ice in the winter. Dundas Street was only one lane and pretty much just farmland for as far as you could see.

However, one of the few things that have been a constant is the Glen Abbey golf course. I myself am not a golfer and, of course, have never played there, but unlike the opinion of another resident who wrote into the Oakville News, I don't resent that fact.

As far as I'm concerned, the Town of Oakville has done their best to protect our heritage as well as green spaces. We must also keep in mind that one of the main drivers of the growth of this town and of urban sprawl, in general, is as a result of the population mandates that come from the province.

At the end of the day, I would personally rather see a historic golf course than the addition of another 3,000+ homes in an already densely populated area.