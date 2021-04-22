Letter to the Editor: Enhancing police power an unforgivable mistake

I have heard with dismay the decision to provide police with increased powers. I have also noticed that many police chiefs have reacted with what can only be compared to a mutiny.

I clearly recall martial law being enacted during the FLQ crisis; although historically an overreach, it sent shock waves through the country and is still talked about today.

Consequently, to my absolute horror, I watched a 21st-century political leader FORD enact special police powers that put the Ontario population on a slippery slope that ends with fascism or police state. It would seem that the stroke of a pen overrode our constitution. And it seemed very easy to do.

As someone who voted for you, Mr. Crawford, I am unable to support the conservative government from this point forward.

As a senior in Oakville, I am cognizant of the inherent dangers that unfettered political power does historically worldwide. One would think over the last 6-7 decades, lessons had been learned. Apparently, this is lost in the conservative agenda.

Considering the polling and police chiefs reaction, I don’t seem to be alone.

The premier will go down in history as a footnote with an asterisk which social scientists will probably study for years to come. Unilateral dismemberment of our constitution. Sad indeed.

That said: I would offer some recommendations, whether they be advisors or elected politicians. Remove from the party anyone who agreed to this. Do a public investigation, let the voters see this was a grave error. Identify who advised this course of action. FIND OUT WHO THEY ARE. It would seem nobody wants to take responsibility. Think through enactments due to covid. For example, playgrounds are open, but golf courses are not. As a non-golfer, it strikes me as confusing and odd that children’s playgrounds constitute a bigger threat than an open golf course. I am using this as just one example of enactments clearly not thought through.

As a conservative voter, the window of opportunity to correct these courses of action is closing fast, and the time to change public opinion is quickly closing.

The thought of another Whynne, McGinty-style liberal government makes me physically ill. I can’t ignore the larger social implications of a government on a slippery slope [sic] who feel our constitution need not be adhered to.

Paul Sandilands