Letter to the Editor: Indigenous viewpoints

Thank you for covering news items and opinion pieces related to Indigenous matters. Your authors provide interesting information.

However, I am greatly dismayed that the articles are written by non-Indigenous authors. Settler, ally, whatever the title they choose to identify themselves as, I believe there is space in your publication for Indigenous perspectives. There are Indigenous people in Halton. There are Indigenous leaders in Halton who have worked for many years to move Truth and Reconciliation forward. It is time that space is made for our voices.

Please understand my words. I am not criticizing the authors or their perspectives. I recognize that there are non-Indigenous people and organizations that are working to provide the Truth and advance Reconciliation in Halton. The Oakville Community Foundation is one such agency. I am suggesting, that your news publication make an effort to include space for Indigenous voices.

It has been my experience, that the citizens of Halton are keen to learn more about Indigenous people of this land. With the recent horrific news of 215 children’s bodies being found on the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, myself and fellow Indigenous colleagues have worked tirelessly to support Halton residents to understand this shocking news and support them in their grief.

You see, this news is not a shock for many of us. Our families have talked about unmarked graves our whole lives. My great aunt, a second-generation residential school survivor remarked to me Monday, “At least my two sisters who died at school had coffins.” I have made the conscious choice to bottle my grief for a few days so I can take the opportunity to mobilize Oakville, Burlington and its citizens to action. I respectfully request Oakville News make space for Indigenous people.

Note from Publisher:

Oakville News continues to search for a diversity of voices and would welcome a local Indigenous writer.