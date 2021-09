While the election’s outcome may not represent most Canadians' first choice, if we complain about it perhaps we are missing a bigger point. Our politics may be complex and messy, frustrating and in some ways illogical but our Canadian democracy, the thing we all share, is healthy. Stability in government is no small thing. I’m spending the day raising a non-alcoholic glass to my fellow Canadians and uttering largely incomprehensible toasts. Way to go, guys. We did it again.

Thomas Scott