Letter to the Editor: Shocked and dismayed

I was shocked and dismayed to read your recent article “Two Stephen Crawford candidates on Oakville's provincial election ballot.”

Thank you for bringing this important matter to the attention of your readers and for the impartial coverage you are giving to all the candidates.

As someone who has voted across the political spectrum in recent elections, I am surprised that ALL political parties and ALL Oakville residents aren’t up in arms about this two Crawford situation.

After all, what does this say about our election laws when someone from outside a region can parachute in an attempt to hoodwink and confuse voters.

Moreover, I disagree with Professor Graefe’s assertion that the Crawford confusion will have little impact. In tight races, a few votes can determine an election outcome … and in my view, even one vote for an absurd disruptor candidate is one too many.

In short, if an individual or a group of individuals has an issue with a particular political party or candidate, they should cast their vote accordingly. Democracy should happen in the ballot box — not by creating confusion on the ballot.

In the meantime, Oakville residents, please read your ballots carefully!