Moving in winter? Fortune favours the bold

× Expand Sean Hartley

Moving during the winter poses unique challenges due to harsh weather conditions such as snow, ice, and freezing temperatures. However, it also presents potential advantages, particularly in terms of cost savings and a distinct perspective on the property.

Let's explore five essential tips for a smoother winter move, discuss the difficulties associated with moving in the winter, and examine the reasons why some individuals choose this season for their real estate transitions.

One of the primary challenges of winter moving is the unpredictable weather, especially in a country like Canada where winters can be severe. Snowfall, freezing rain, and icy roads can make transportation more difficult and hazardous, potentially causing delays and damage to belongings. Additionally, extreme temperatures can pose a threat to sensitive items, increasing the risk of damage if not adequately protected during the move.

Another drawback of moving in winter is the limited daylight hours. With the sun setting earlier, individuals may find themselves moving in the dark, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries. Limited daylight can also make it challenging to thoroughly assess the new property's condition, potentially leading to oversights.

Despite these challenges, there are advantages to moving in the winter, including potential cost savings. Winter is considered the off-peak season for real estate, leading moving companies to offer lower rates.

Sellers may also be more motivated to negotiate on prices, providing buyers with an opportunity to secure a better deal. Additionally, the winter landscape, covered in snow, can offer a unique perspective on the property and its surroundings, helping individuals make more informed decisions.

For a smoother winter move, here are the top five tips:

× Expand Erik McLean / Unsplash

1. Plan and Be Flexible

Planning is crucial when moving in the winter. Monitor the weather forecast closely and be prepared for unexpected changes. Build in extra time for potential delays due to weather conditions. This flexibility will help reduce stress and ensure a smoother transition.

2. Weather-Proof Your Belongings

Protect your belongings from the cold and potential moisture by using sturdy, waterproof boxes and packing materials. Wrap fragile items with extra care, and consider using plastic bins for added protection. Taking these precautions will help prevent damage during the move.

3. Dress Appropriately and Stay Warm

Dress appropriately for the winter weather, wearing layers to stay warm. Don't forget to protect your extremities with gloves, a hat, and waterproof boots. Being adequately dressed will not only keep you comfortable but also reduce the risk of cold-related injuries.

4. Clear Pathways and Driveways

Before the moving day, ensure both properties have clear pathways and driveways. Shovel snow and remove ice to make it safer for the moving crew to carry out their tasks. This not only prevents accidents but also ensures a more efficient move. Clear pathways make it easier to maneuver large furniture and appliances.

5. Hire Professional Movers

While moving on your own may seem cost-effective, professional movers can significantly ease the burden of a winter move. They are experienced in handling winter challenges and come equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge. Professional movers can streamline the entire process, from driving in icy conditions to protecting belongings from the cold.

Moving in the winter has its challenges, but with careful planning and consideration, it can also offer unique advantages.

The Canadian real estate market experiences fluctuations throughout the year, and winter, while less popular, provides opportunities for cost-effective moves with added benefits such as unique property perspectives and minimal disruptions to the school year for families.

The decision to move in winter depends on individual circumstances, preferences, and priorities. By following the top five tips we've outlined, individuals can navigate the complexities of a winter move successfully, ensuring a smoother transition to their new home.