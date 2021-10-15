MPP Crawford Outlines Priorities in Ontario’s Throne Speech

On Oct. 4, 2021, Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell delivered the Ontario government’s throne speech. Mentioned in the speech were initiatives and funding measures since the start of the pandemic, a path for our province’s recovery was outlined.

A primary focus of the speech was providing funding for expanding capacity in healthcare and long-term care. The government has been focused on providing needed funding to the healthcare system to improve access to care. Unprecedented investments have been provided to create new hospital and intensive care beds as well as establish new hospitals.

Alongside the historic investments being made in hospitals, critical funding is being directed to long-term care. Ontario is investing $2.68 billion to build 30,000 beds over a decade, while other beds are being upgraded. Progress is being made. Currently, there are more than 20,000 new beds and 15,000 upgraded beds in development.

With more capacity, the government is dedicated to providing the necessary investments to increase the quality of care. An investment of close to $5 billion is being made to hire more than 27,000 long-term care staff and provide 4 hours of direct care per day to residents in long-term care homes.

I am proud that Oakville will have two new long-term care homes with a combined 640 beds. Additionally, the government has provided $455,975 for Oakville’s long-term care homes in 2021 to increase staffing levels to reach the four-hour-a-day care standard.

Ontario’s frontline healthcare heroes have worked tirelessly during this pandemic. The Ontario government’s healthcare investments put the province in a better position to deal with this pandemic.

The province is set to have an economic recovery. As mentioned in the throne speech, economic growth will lead the fiscal and economic recovery - not spending cuts or tax hikes.

Investments in infrastructure will fuel the recovery across the province. Building roads, highways, and transit systems will be fundamental in creating jobs. The government will continue to create the conditions to attract investment.

Necessary public health measures have been implemented to provide stability for people and businesses. As we continue to navigate this pandemic, we all have a role to play in preventing the spread of the virus by following health guidelines.

As the legislature returns for the fall session, the Ontario government will continue to be there for residents and businesses.