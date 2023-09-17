Nine recommendations for building better in Oakville

Oakville News N.M. Midtown Oakville facing east Midtown Oakville facing East

In a spirited presentation to town councillors on Sept. 11, Oakville Community Association vice-president Terry Branch offered his suggestions for Oakville and Midtown development.

1. Conduct a thorough review of the housing crisis situation: Before implementing any large-scale developments, the government should ensure a comprehensive analysis of the housing crisis. This will involve evaluating current housing availability, affordability, and demand in the area.

2. Engage in community consultations: Involve the residents of Oakville in the decision-making process. Hold public hearings, forums, and surveys to gather their input and concerns about the proposed developments. This will help identify potential issues and ensure community support for any future plans.

3. Develop affordable housing units: Instead of focusing solely on high-end developments, allocate a portion of the housing budget to create affordable housing units. This will provide options for people with different income levels and help alleviate the housing crisis.

4. Implement stricter regulations for investors: Establish regulations that prevent investors from purchasing units solely for profit-making purposes. Enforce limitations on rental prices and impose penalties for any violations. This will discourage investors from charging exorbitant rents and preserve housing affordability.

5. Improve transportation infrastructure: Prioritize the development of transportation projects that will alleviate existing congestion issues. Evaluate the proposed road plan from Midtown to Trafalgar and ensure it effectively addresses traffic congestion without negatively impacting residents' travel routes, especially those who rely on Trafalgar to reach the GO Train station.

6. Enhance urban planning and design: Learn from past mistakes of developing areas and design a comprehensive plan that considers key factors such as traffic flow, congestion management, and overall livability. Engage urban planning specialists to ensure smarter and more holistic development proposals.

7. Utilize taxpayers' money efficiently: Implement proper financial management to ensure taxpayers' money is utilized wisely. Conduct a cost-benefit analysis for each proposed project to ensure that the potential benefits outweigh the costs and that any negative impacts are minimized.

8. Promote sustainable development: Consider incorporating green building practices, energy-efficient technologies, and access to public green spaces in all future developments. This will contribute to the overall well-being of residents and create a more sustainable and environmentally friendly community.

9. Continuously review and adapt plans: Once a revised plan is developed, ensure a mechanism for periodic evaluation and adjustment. This will allow for ongoing improvements based on changing needs, feedback from residents, and evolving market conditions. By incorporating these recommendations, we can foster a development plan that aligns with the needs and aspirations of our community, our province and our country. Let us work together to create a vibrant and inclusive Oakville that sets an example for other municipalities across the country.