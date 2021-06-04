Oakville memorial for the 215 Indigenous children found in an unmarked grave

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on a former residential school site located in Kamloops, B.C. For many of us, it was horrifying that this atrocity could have occurred in Canada. Still, for the Indigenous People of Turtle Island, it was another example of how the Canadian government through the churches had systematically and cruelly attempted to destroy their culture.

We wrongly assumed that the Canadian government had dismantled residential schools many years ago. But, unfortunately, this was not the case. The last residential school closed its doors as late as 1996. In that year, my son turned one.

As a father, I cannot imagine having my child taken from me. The pain would be unbearable. Then to learn that my child was abused both physically and sexually and possibly killed at the hands of the government would be horrifying. The anger would be palpable. Yet however angry the Indigenous were, they did not respond with violence. I’m not sure I would have shown as much control and grace.

The way the local Indigenous community is dealing with this is to help educate us. They have done this by establishing two memorials where we can learn as well as show our respect for these lost children and the Indigenous culture that they represented.

These memorials are set up at the main branch of the Oakville Public Library (Navy Street and Lakeshore Road East) and the Oakville Museum across from Lakeside Park in Old Oakville.

× Expand Marcel Painchaud

Since the memorials were established, Oakville residents have been arriving with children’s shoes to connect and show their support. One parent expressed on social media that it allowed her to teach her child, so, it is having the desired effect.

We as Canadians need to do so much more to make amends to the Indigenous community whose forefathers welcomed, taught and fought for Canada. Much like European nations that were required to make financial reparations to Jewish families after the Nazis' attempted to annihilate their culture, so too must Canada.

We must teach our children about Indigenous culture, and as a country, we must celebrate its richness.