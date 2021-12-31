Oakville’s year in politics

Throughout 2021, we watched Oakville’s decision-makers and brought you stories about the politics, decisions, developments and discussions that mattered to our residents and businesses.

Here are some of the most interesting political stories to make headlines this year.

Where’s the chief?

Halton police chief Stephen Tanner was forced to issue an apology from Florida when news of his south-of-the-border trip became public only days into 2021. The police chief was caught up in a wave of anger over pandemic travel by politicians and public figures. Mayor Rob Burton, who chaired the police services board and had approved Tanner’s trip, made his own apology and resigned from the board.

Parking woes

When city councillors considered following up their on-street parking ban in lakefront neighbourhoods with a pilot project to charge for parking at waterfront parks, the public outcry forced a change of direction.

M. Painchaud no parking

Worth the wait

ClubLink's withdrawal of its plans to redevelop the Glen Abbey golf course was undoubtedly Oakville’s biggest – and happiest – political news story of 2021. Despite lingering questions about how the deal got done and who owes what as a result, we’ll raise a champagne flute to the fact that the town, its residents and good planning won this round.

Election musings

A federal election that ultimately changed nothing – in Oakville or almost anywhere else – sent Oakville Liberals Anita Anand and Pam Damoff back to Ottawa. Anand told us she was happy that 46 per cent of voters – the same percentage as in 2019 – marked their x by her name. It seems like a low bar of success for a candidate who went from an unknown rookie in 2019 to a highly recognizable government minister in 2021.

But whatever team you were pulling for, it was heartening to see so many brilliant, determined and engaging women standing for election in Oakville. The Liberals carried the day, but Conservatives Kerry Colborne and Hanan Rizkalla offered a compelling alternative, while the Green Party's Oriana Knox was earnest and articulate.

Making it easier to know who not to vote for

While Halton’s public school board trustees focused their attention on boring things like getting kids educated during a pandemic, our Catholic trustees found an ongoing stream of more entertaining things to argue about. Among the headlines: a divisive decision against flying the pride flag over an Oakville high school, trustees spending $24,000 to hire a parliamentarian to referee board meetings, and criminal fraud charges against an Oakville trustee.

Power of the people, part 2

Advance notice of a council plan to implement a 40 km/h speed limit on most town streets led residents to voice their opposition to councillors, who eventually put the brakes on the slowdown.

Kudos to town council's money management

Our unofficial role as council watchdog means that we’re often raising red flags about town affairs, but it’s hard to offer anything but kudos when it comes to money matters. The town’s solid financial position going into the pandemic, combined with a speedy response to available funding opportunities and a sound, predictable annual budget process have combined to bring residents low tax rates, outstanding infrastructure and healthy reserve funds.

Delivering Amazon to Mississauga

Concerted opposition to an Amazon delivery station proposed for a Cornwall Road warehouse near Ford Drive led the retail giant to opt for an alternative new home in Mississauga.

Michael Reid

Development

From battles over a remodeled heritage home in the heart of downtown's historic area to concerns about tall towers near the edge of town, the impact of intensification is always a big part of politics in Oakville. Approved North Oakville subdivisions and high-rise development near transit hubs and along Trafalgar Road will continue to change the face of our town for years to come.

Among the things we’ll be watching in 2022: