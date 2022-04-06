Ontario's $10 day care leaves shift-working parent "literally" holding the baby

The Ontario Child Care Program introduces more affordable childcare for families. By 2026, lowering daily day care costs to $10 per day.

My opinion, as a day care provider, this is very good news for families; as we know, day care expenses add up, and it is tough for most families.

The province's made-in-Ontario action plan for meeting its commitments under the new agreements takes a phased approach to what is most important to families.

"The plan is based on improved affordability, improved access, sustaining high-quality services, inclusion and enhanced data and reporting."

The new national program will only be available to families with children five and younger in licensed childcare centres, not for independent childcare providers (ICP), and there are many of us out there.

The families that trust us with their most precious person will not be qualified to take part in this phasing program because of their choice. The lingering stigma that unlicensed care is subpar could not be further from the truth. The truth is, there is a massive shortage of affordable, dependable, loving childcare centres.

Private home childcare operations have filled the gap for many years, supplying reliable and stable care for thousands of families. Often more affordable than most centres, accommodating many specific needs as home providers have flexibility. Private providers are also to be compliant with The Child Care and Early Years Act of Ontario, and most have all credentials an agency would need, as parents would expect no less.

Running a small day care business is a modest income, but at least after taxed, we get to keep our hard-earned money rather than share it with an agency that caps our earnings and policies.

The government is phasing out ICPs.

Most families will switch over to a facility that has more affordable options. The elite may stay in private care as the care is not comparable to a centre. This plan also means families would not have the financial freedom to choose to care for their child(ren) as most home day-care providers will not be eligible to pass on the benefit.

ICPs are a choice for families, not only because we have filled the gap but because we provide a unique environment and personal service where they know their child(ren) will thrive.

The obvious crisis is that independent home providers, like myself and many of my peers, will lose families if we do not license, thus losing income and will lose everything that was invested in growing our own small businesses.

Those that are forced to join an agency will work for less while paying for more. It is no secret that childcare providers, even at the ECE level, are already underpaid.

How is this a benefit for families?

It is a benefit for families that do not mind being thrown on a waiting list for the next $10 a day opening, wherever or whoever that may be. It is not a benefit for those who have their children in a loving, stable, nurturing day care that proudly operates privately.

I am not putting down agencies, but the defined role of an agency is "paying providers for their services." Agencies are also capped in rates depending on the region, leaving less for the provider working the 10 hours shift. Agencies may have added resources to aid inexperienced childcare providers, but many have branched out to run privately because an agency taking part of their pay just does not seem fair; it still does not.

The government has left out an entire sector of providers that make up two-thirds of current placements and leaves them at a huge disadvantage at the expense of another group.

Most centres also cannot accommodate shift workers due to the changing schedules and the extended hours, and many rely heavily on ICPs to care for their children. Many shift workers are considered essential workers such as nurses, paramedics, police officers and firefighters.

The government has left them "literally" holding the baby.

This new program means that these parents will not be able to qualify for a childcare reduction even though they have been major contributors in keeping this country running during the pandemic. This saddens me as many parents may have to quit working to stay home to care for their child/ren. The government has left them "literally" holding the baby.

There is a better solution to this plan that would not have a direct impact on any providers or families – and that is to have the benefit sent directly to parents. Private providers, if not already, register with a business number for added receipt accountability for the benefit.

It’s that simple. Putting private day-care’s out of business will affect a lot of providers financially and logistically. Many have run for many years and will face severe financial hardship. So many holes to this plan.

How can anyone help?

Perhaps influencing the government to implement a better plan for private operators to become qualified/licensed without a direct negative impact on income. We love kids and that is why we are pillars in their life, but we also have families, mortgages/rent and bills to pay.

So how does this plan benefit families? It is going to ruin many, but it does not have to.