Brass-knuckles vs kid gloves

× Expand Canadian Dimension RCMP response to Wet'suwet'en blockades

Is the police response to protests racist? That is the question indigenous chiefs and elders are asking in the light of the divergent approaches taken to blockades.

In the case of the Wet’suwet’en pipeline protests, the RCMP were present in tactical gear with rifles and dogs, a visible show of force and authority. They forcibly removed protesters, even using chainsaws to disassemble barricades.

Canadian Dimension RCMP raid

Oka and Ipperwash are other examples in recent memory of state violence against indigenous protesters. In these cases, as in the case of the Wet’suwet’en, the military or militarized police were quickly deployed. Arrests and physical removals resulted.

The hands-off approach to the trucker convoy is a glaring contrast. It is still going on in Ottawa, disrupting the lives of residents and those who need to access the city centre.

It is hard not to think of the similar contrast between responses to Black Lives Matter protests and the Jan. 6 th insurrection. There has been speculation that the reaction to Jan. 6 th would have been different had the insurrectionists been black. Solomon Jones concludes unequivocally that a black crowd would not have been allowed to breach the capital.

This is racism pure and simple: treating someone differently solely based on their skin colour. It is a mark of a liberal democracy that everyone is equal before the law. One has to look hard in Canada for anything resembling the treatment of indigenous peoples being applied to the non-indigenous.

Even the G20 protests in Toronto, where police were found to use excessive force, resulted in authorities being held accountable and paying substantial reparations to the protesters, a further contrast to what has happened in the aftermath of the removal of indigenous blockades.

Indigenous communities can hardly be blamed for seeing current events as proof that settler and indigenous protests are treated differently. It is clear evidence for some that colonization is continuing.

The contradiction is stark when indigenous people can be forcibly removed from their land, but non-indigenous people are left to occupy public land.

“There seems to be a brass-knuckles approach to indigenous protests and a kid-gloves approach to white protests,” says Stephen Paquette, indigenous knowledge guide for the Halton District School Board. “In the eyes of many in our community, this is colonization pure and simple.”