Post-COVID new normal; the choices to be made - Op-Ed

Except for an 11th-hour temper tantrum by a few radicals in Ottawa, it appears the stage is set – hopefully – for some form of new normal to define itself, assuming forecasts about Omicron’s passing peak are correct.

We got lucky in relative terms. The combination of Omicron’s higher transmissibility but lesser severity resulted only in hospital and ICU chaos, not a catastrophe.

Had the variant carried with it equal punch, it most certainly would have resulted in an even higher spike in death rates than we witnessed—sincere condolences to the friends and families of those who succumbed to the virus.

Out of a sense of compassion for now, I won't begrudge the additional risk, burden, and cost the unvaccinated caused to the healthcare system and society in general.

However, there is no doubt that a sense of protocol fatigue ratchets higher with every new iteration of the virus. While we benefit from vaccine-based improved immunity, we also appear to be increasingly immune to calls for stricter protocols aimed at reducing risk.

To that, thankfully, a smaller portion of the Canadian population who sees nothing wrong with “Kids don’t need NO vaccinations (or masks),” it is understandably a confusing time to see American NFL, NBA, and NHL venues packed with primarily mask-less beer drinking and snack munching fans. In contrast, Canadian venues play empty to piped-in audio.

The reality and the choices Canadians make about a new normal is upon us.

And dare I say it is both important and critical to how we either continue to differentiate or assimilate with the values of our friends south of the border.

One could be fooled, and some were, into thinking our American cousins got off scot-free by throwing caution to the wind. However, careful analysis of the data clearly shows hospital and ICU admissions, and the death rate increases since Omicron were considerably higher in the US (1) than in Canada (2). Granted, higher vaccination rates in Canada played a role.

However, it is also important to consider that, by and large, Americans place more value on personal rights and freedoms than on saving lives. An accepted cost of doing business if you will, i.e. ‘besides, most of them were older, they’ve already had a good life, so it should be a small price to pay so that younger generations can live like the issue doesn’t exist.’

But how far removed are we, as Canadians, from adopting a similarly callous view?

Upon reviewing current events in Ottawa, what more proof do we need that Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill sentiment is alive-and-well in our stereotypical home and native land?

It’s safe to say that unless the next variant is Pi (p) on steroids in terms of virulence and transmissibility that puts people in ICUs by the tens of thousands (the catastrophe referenced above) that calls to remain in some form of isolated lockdown will largely go ignored. Proof of that is although the rarity of ICU admissions and deaths among the triple-vaxxed, the so-called booster is lagging and waning when we should be flocking to have it become the current definition of fully vaccinated.

Some experts have concluded that we have or are about to graduate from pandemic to endemic. If true, then the framework for the new normal is largely in place. The only thing left for Canadians is deciding what we are comfortable paying as a cost of doing business?

I do not pretend to know the price of the new normal. Only one federal party is to the Left of that fulcrum and the other to the Right. With the – it was only a matter-of-time – the departure of Erin O’Toole, the Conservative Party of Canada has yet another kick at the can at redefining its own new normal.

Let me give Conservatives a word of advice to be expanded upon in my next post. For now, however, please don’t repeat the same mistake, yet again, of thinking another middle-aged male is your ticket to taking on (JT) - Junior Teflon.