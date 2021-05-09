Charlee, Charlee! - Letter to the Editor

× Expand Carissa Sinclair Charlie, the pig, and Prada, the dog, live in Glen Abbey Carissa Sinclair's pet pig is attracting a lot of unwelcomed attention from their new neighbours.

Just love local media’s coverage of Charlie’s cause.

If the answer is ‘A 300-pound pot-belly pig’ then the question must be ‘Where does the most liveable community in Canada turn for relief from a pandemic and several governments?'

Way to go, Oakville News.

I hoped for more editorial activity on the issues involved but I can’t find any follow up. Surely the story has longer legs than Charlie’s.

Please let us all know ON’s position on, say, the no livestock bylaw. Do you guys support it? Do you agree with the doctor’s letter exception? Perhaps there are other exceptions we should be considering. I don’t know, maybe you think a vet’s letter advocating for Charley’s health should do it. Personally, I don’t. Trivializes the whole thing.

Anyway, it was a missed opportunity.

Not since the QEW has there been such a challenge to unity. There might be tee shirts declaring the wearers are Charlie’s Angels. Another shirt has “Want to pick your neighbours?” on the front and on the back, “Move.”

We need to get our teeth into something that doesn’t matter so damn much.

Go, Charlie, go.

Tom Scott