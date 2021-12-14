It is time to update Canada's privacy legislation

One issue sorely missing from the recent Speech to the Throne was the importance of privacy protection for Canadians and Canadian businesses. The privacy legislation businesses work with today was introduced over two decades ago – four years before Facebook was launched and just two years after Google was founded. It was written when lawmakers were describing the Internet as a “series of tubes.”

Today, the use of the internet is ubiquitous across Canada, and we have seen the digitalization of both consumers and businesses rapidly increase since the COVID-19 pandemic began. With the new parliament, this should be our opportunity to introduce a modern privacy framework. However, it does not seem to be a priority issue for the current government.

Canada’s privacy framework is past its best-by date. It no longer reflects the reality of the digitalized world, nor does it take into account the need to protect the private information of Canadians from a growing number of cyber threats. The stakes are high, and parliament isn’t listening.

For over a year, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce has been calling for an updated privacy framework that protects consumer privacy and supports the ability of companies to innovate and compete. We provided a submission on the Digital Charter Implementation Act (Bill C-11) after it was introduced in November 2020. Professional associations from all sectors agreed that privacy is an issue for businesses of all sizes in Canada. The creation of different provincial legislation that could result in a patchwork of privacy rules across the country was overwhelmingly rejected by the 200,000-strong chamber of commerce network as an approach that would undermine the ability of businesses to address the issue of protecting the privacy of their customers.

Despite clear and compelling evidence from Canada’s business community, we saw such a patchwork emerging as parliament stalled Bill C-11 throughout 2021. Quebec adopted Bill 64 in September, and Alberta and Ontario requested feedback on their privacy consultations in the summer. Last month, B.C.’s government proposed amendments to their Freedom of Information and Privacy Act, which has since been widely denounced. Creating different legislation on privacy without overarching federal direction will only confuse businesses and their customers. While national privacy legislation needs to be interoperable with international laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), adding provincial interoperability challenges into the mix makes running a business an even greater challenge.

We need the government to re-introduce privacy reform legislation as soon as possible to set a single national standard for privacy protection. The privacy framework in Canada should reflect the needs of our increasingly digital world to support the security of Canadians and the future of our economy. It’s a priority for all Canadian businesses and the millions of Canadians they employ. It’s time it should be a priority in parliament.